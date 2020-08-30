ABC Will Air Chadwick Boseman Tribute on Sunday After Commercial-Free Showing of Black Panther

Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King will air Sunday night on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET

ABC and Marvel Studios are honoring the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

On Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, the blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther will air on ABC commercial-free, followed by Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King, which will air from 10:20-11:00 p.m.

The tribute special will "celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen," according to a press release. "It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

In honor of the late actor, TBS aired Black Panther on Saturday night, and will do so again on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family previously confirmed.

Following news of the actor's death, tributes began to pour in on social media from many Hollywood stars, including his costars from the 2018 film.

"This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother.." wrote Angela Bassett, who played T’Challa’s mother Ramonda. "All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.’ #WakandaForever."

Sterling K. Brown, who also shared a screen with the actor in the 2017 film Marshall, wrote in his own tribute, “I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.”

News of Boseman's death was announced on Friday.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his team wrote in an Instagram post. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the post continued.