Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman has earned his first posthumous award nomination.

The beloved actor, who died in August at the age of 43 due to colon cancer, was nominated in the best actor category for the upcoming IFP Gotham Awards on Thursday. Boseman was nominated for his performance in the upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which hits Netflix on Dec. 18.

The film marks Boseman's final film.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's 1982 play about the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) and her experience with white management at the time. The movie takes place in 1927 Chicago and explores the racial tension in the music world as white record executives profited off of Black artists.

In the film, Boseman plays troubled trumpet player Levee, who vies for his own spot in the music world. Netflix recently released the first trailer for the film, showing Boseman in his vivacious last role.

Last month, Netflix confirmed its plan to campaign the late star as the lead actor in the upcoming film. Netflix will also campaign him for supporting actor awards for his turn in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods this summer.

Should he be nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards, Boseman will be the first posthumous nominee in the category since Massimo Troisi for 1995’s Il Postino. If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he would become the third person in Oscar history to do so, following Ralph Richardson in 1984’s Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and Heath Ledger in 2008’s The Dark Knight.