Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Golden Globe Nomination for Final Movie Role

Chadwick Boseman died in August at 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous nomination at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The nominations were revealed Wednesday morning, with Boseman honored in the best actor in a motion picture, drama category for his performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman posthumously appears in his final film opposite Viola Davis, who also earned a nomination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This marks Boseman's first Golden Globe nomination.

He died in August at 43 years old after privately batting a stage IV colon cancer diagnosis for four years.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's 1982 play about the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey (Davis) and her experience with white management at the time. The movie takes place in 1927 Chicago and explores the racial tension in the music world as white record executives profited off of Black artists.

Image zoom Credit: David Lee/Netflix

In November, Netflix confirmed its plan to campaign the late star as the lead actor in the film. Netflix will also campaign him for supporting actor awards for his turn in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods last summer.

Should he be nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards, Boseman will be the first posthumous nominee in the category since Massimo Troisi for 1995's Il Postino.

If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he would become the third person in Oscar history to do so, following Ralph Richardson in 1984's Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and Heath Ledger in 2008's The Dark Knight.