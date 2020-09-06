Chadwick Boseman's Wife, Costars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o & More Attend Private Memorial

Chadwick Boseman’s loved ones gathered together to pay their respects to the late actor.

A private memorial was held for the Black Panther star in Malibu, California, according to photographs obtained by The Sun. In addition to the late actor’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, the memorial was also attended by a number of Boseman’s friends and costars, including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Photographs show that the service included music from a hang drum, as well as an image of the late actor alongside a floral display.

The memorial was held a week after Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a private years-long battle with colon cancer.

Three days after news of Boseman’s death, Jordan reflected on how much he learned from his “big brother” over the many years they knew each other.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan, 33, wrote in a touching tribute. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

"You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time,” he added. “I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Boseman’s and Jordan’s paths first crossed when the two actors played the same role in All My Children. Boseman, who was 26 at the time, was allegedly fired from the part after speaking to producers about his concerns that the character, a teen gang member, represented a negative racial stereotype.

In a joint interview with Jordan for the January issue of TheWrap’s Oscar magazine, Boseman claimed that while the producers did take “some” of his suggestions, they also replaced him with Jordan, who portrayed the character for nearly three years.

“I’m younger than Chad, and I was coming into All My Children fresh off The Wire — wide open, still learning. I was playing this role not knowing that a lot of the things I was going through were because of what he’d already done for me," Jordan said in the 2019 interview.

Boseman died of colon cancer four years after his first diagnosis in 2016.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his family wrote in a statement. "⁣A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”