Chadwick Boseman's Mom Partly Inspired Him to Keep His Cancer Battle Private, Actor's Agent Says

Chadwick Boseman worked in the public eye, but he valued keeping his personal life private.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the late actor’s longtime agent Michael Greene opened up about why Boseman chose to keep his four-year battle with colon cancer under wraps — a decision the agent believes was partly inspired by the actor's mother, Carolyn.

“She always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” said Greene, who said he was one of the few people who knew about Boseman’s illness before his death.

“He always felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person,” the agent added.

Continuing to work throughout his illness, Boseman chose to prioritize bringing important stories to life.

His career left an indelible legacy for Black audiences, with his years of playing legendary figures including Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall culminating in his groundbreaking performance as King T'Challa in Marvel's 2018 film Black Panther.

While filming Netflix’s Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was completed prior to his death, Greene told The Hollywood Reporter that Boseman “was really in hard-core pain.”

Despite his own difficult circumstances, the agent said that Boseman was committed to the project. “[He] felt that being able to be with [co-star] Denzel [Washington] and to launch this cycle of [playwright] August Wilson at Netflix was so exciting to him,” Green said.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's 1982 play about the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) and her experience with white management in Chicago 1927. In the film, Boseman plays a trumpet player who is vying for his own spot in the industry.

In the week since Boseman’s death, there has been a massive outpouring of grief, including from those who worked with the actor towards the end of his career.

Clarke Peters, who starred in Spike Lee's acclaimed Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods — Boseman's last movie to come out before his death — recently spoke about the supportive team the late actor had around him on set, which Peters admitted he initially judged him for.

"He has a Chinese practitioner, who is massaging his back when he walks off set. He has a makeup lady massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there holding his hand," Peters told Good Morning Britain. "And I'm thinking maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head."

“I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him," he added. "Hindsight teaches us a lot of things."

Lee also paid tribute to Boseman, praising the actor for being a “trooper” throughout filming.

"We filmed Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy," Lee said last weekend, noting that the actor “never complained.”