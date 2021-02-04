Chadwick Boseman Makes SAG Awards History with Four Nominations in a Single Year

The late actor received nominations for his final two films, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods

Chadwick Boseman has made history in the months following his death.

On Thursday, the late actor — who died in August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer — became the first person to receive four nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Variety reported.

Boseman was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Da 5 Bloods — his final two films.

The 21 Bridges star also received two nods when both movies were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. He previously won a SAG Award in this category in 2019 for Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman in Da 5 Bloods

Boseman's SAG Award nominations come just one day after he also earned a posthumous nomination at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globe nominations were revealed Wednesday morning, with Boseman honored in the best actor in a motion picture, drama category for his performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman posthumously appears in his final film opposite Viola Davis, who also earned a nomination.

This marks Boseman's first Golden Globe nomination.



In November, Netflix confirmed its plan to campaign the late star as the lead actor in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as well as for supporting actor awards for his turn in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods last summer.

Should he be nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards, Boseman will be the first posthumous nominee in the category since Massimo Troisi for 1995's Il Postino.

If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he would become the third person in Oscar history to do so, following Ralph Richardson in 1984's Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and Heath Ledger in 2008's The Dark Knight.