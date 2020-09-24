Chadwick Boseman Honored with a New Mural in the Downtown Disney District: 'Long Live the King'

Chadwick Boseman was honored with a special tribute in Disneyland's Downtown Disney District.

The actor was remembered with a mural by concept artist Nikkolas Smith, a former Disney Imagineer, who saw his mural in honor of Boseman unveiled on Thursday in Anaheim, California.

"Earlier today, concept artist @Nikkolas_Smith was among the first to see his artwork, “King Chad,” displayed in #DowntownDisney," the caption of the Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page wrote.

"The art installation pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman with the inscription: 'As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children's hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments. Seeing Chadwick's heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T'Challa. Long Live The King.'"

Smith shared several more photos of the unveiling on his Instagram account, including a sweet photo of himself and his wife, holding their newborn baby in front of Boseman's mural.

"This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney," Smith wrote in the caption. "🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus."

"To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman," Smith continued. "I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist."

Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a private years-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Earlier this month, a private memorial was held for the Black Panther star in Malibu, California, according to photographs obtained by The Sun. In addition to the late actor’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, the memorial was also attended by a number of Boseman’s friends and costars, including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Boseman was buried near his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina on Sept. 3.

The actor's hometown honored him with a screening of Black Panther and a community memorial on the same day as his burial.

The service included a screening of Black Panther and several pieces of artwork featuring the actor were on display. Deanna Brown-Thomas, the daughter of singer James Brown, spoke to community members at the event, remembering when Boseman visited her family before he portrayed Brown in 2014’s Get on Up.