Chadwick Boseman Honored by Howard University with Renamed College After 1-Year Death Anniversary

Chadwick Boseman's memory will live on at Howard University's campus.

On Thursday, the university revealed the first look at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Installation. Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman," the university wrote in the caption of a video detailing the installation.

In May, the university announced it would rename its college of fine arts after the Oscar-nominated actor, who graduated from the university in 2000.

Boseman spent considerable time advocating for the college to be reinstated, both while attending the school and after he graduated.

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman | Credit: Rick Rowell via Getty

"I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean," Boseman's wife Simone Ledward Boseman said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."

Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43. The Black Panther star passed away at his home surrounded by family after a private, years-long struggle with colon cancer.

Last week, Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more wrote touching tributes to the actor on the 1-year anniversary of his death.

Davis, who worked with Boseman on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Boseman and the film's director George C. Wolfer while they were filming the movie on Saturday.

"This day last year you left this earth and us," the actress, 56, wrote. She added, "Man you are missed!!! 💔🙏🏿❤."

Boseman's Black Panther costar and real-life friend Jordan, 34, posted a candid photo of the pair during an awards show.

"Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us," he captioned their intimate moment.

Another Black Panther star, Nyong'o, 38, also paid tribute to Boseman on Saturday, sharing an image of herself laughing beside Boseman.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do," she wrote in her Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Tearfully Accepts Gotham Awards Tribute in His Honor: 'I Love You'

On Aug. 21, a week before the anniversary of Boseman's death, his widow, Simone appeared during the Stand Up to Cancer televised event. She gave a performance in honor of her late love.

Dressed in a pastel plaid ensemble, Simone performed an emotional rendition of the tune, "I'll Be Seeing You." She was introduced ahead of her performance by Anthony Anderson, who gave a touching tribute to the star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," Anderson said. "The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero."