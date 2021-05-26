Chadwick Boseman Honored as Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Late Actor

The late Chadwick Boseman is getting a big honor from his beloved alma matter.

Howard University, where Boseman graduated from in 2000, announced that its newly reestablished college of fine arts will be renamed after its famous alumnus.

The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts comes after the actor spent considerable time advocating for the college to be reinstated, both while attending the school and after he graduated. Boseman died last August at 43 after a private struggle with colon cancer.

The news comes after actress Phylicia Rashad was named dean of the college. She taught Boseman at the school during his tenure.

"I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean," Boseman's wife Simone Ledward-Boseman said in a statement. "Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."

"When Chadwick Boseman returned to campus in 2018 to serve as our commencement speaker, he called Howard a magical place. During his visit, I announced our plans to reestablish the College of Fine Arts and he was filled with ideas and plans to support the effort in a powerful way," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement.

Chadwick Bozeman receiving honorary Howard university degree Credit: Chris May/Getty

"Chadwick's love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation," Frederick continued. "I'm also elated to have the support of The Walt Disney Company's Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who has graciously volunteered to lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the art facility and endowment for the college."

The Boseman family also issued a statement, adding on thanks to Iger for leading the fundraising efforts. Iger was CEO of Disney when Boseman was cast in the iconic role of Black Panther in the Marvel universe.