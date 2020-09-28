Sienna Miller Says Chadwick Boseman Took Pay Cut to Give Her Equal Pay: It Was 'Astounding'

"It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully," Sienna Miller said

Chadwick Boseman went above and beyond to make sure Sienna Miller was compensated fairly on their film 21 Bridges.

In a new interview with Empire, Miller, 38, reflected on the “astounding” lengths the actor went to get her involved in the 2019 film — even giving her a portion of his salary.

“I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was,” the actress said, noting that at the time he approached her about the movie she “really didn’t want to work anymore.”

“I'd been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him,” she added.

In addition to reaching out to her about the role, Miller said Boseman stepped in to help after she was not given the salary she asked for.

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I'm compensated in the right way,’ ” she explained. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

“It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced,” she added. “That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’ It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

In the action thriller, Boseman played Andre Davis, an embattled NYPD detective who shuts down the 21 bridges of Manhattan amid a citywide manhunt to find two suspected cop killers. Miller played fellow detective Frankie Burns.

“It was great to be a woman in that man’s world,” the actress said last year of the film, as she noted how “thrilled” she was to be involved.

“I’ve never read anything like it, I’ve never been sent anything like it,” she added. “I was very happy to jump in.”