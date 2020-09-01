The Most Touching Chadwick Boseman Fan Tributes from Around the World
Fans, artists and celebrities have honored the late actor, who died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, by creating their own memorials, fan art and more
7-year-old Kian Westbrook created a moving memorial on his driveway in Florissant, Missouri.
Westbrook lined up several Marvel action figures and then placed his Black Panther figurine on top of a shoe box wrapped in black silk, and surrounded the box with flowers and an award medal. He then joined his action figures and struck a "Wakanda Forever" salute.
His father shared the tribute on Twitter, where it has since gone viral with over 600,000 likes.
Fans held a candlelit vigil in L.A. on Aug. 29, where many held photos and signs of the late actor in most memorable role as T'Challa/Black Panther.
An impromptu memorial with flowers, candles and photos of Boseman came together at Howard University, where the actor attended as a student, then returned several years later to give the school's 150th commencement speech.
Jonathan Bamba of Lille followed his winning goal with a "Wakanda Forever" salute during the Ligue 1 match between Stade de Reims and Lille OSC (LOSC) on Aug. 30 in Reims, France.
Lewis Hamilton celebrated his race win by bowing his head and showing his salute during the F1 Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium on Aug. 30.
Actress, model and creator Hannie Allison wore Black Panther-inspired makeup and raised her fist to pay homage.
"Rest in power @chadwickboseman wakanda forever ♾," she captioned her photos.
This digital artist, who goes by the name of Fairly Defined Wizdom on Instagram, shared a powerful portrait of Boseman gazing into the distance.
Artist Nikkolas Smith paired his moving tribute with a touching caption.
"He would never let the kids see that he was fighting cancer too... To them, he was and will forever be T'Challa... The King✨," he wrote.
Smith also noted that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of this art print will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and St. Jude.
"Here's one to the King. 👑🐅
Wakanda forever," artist Terezie Felnerová captioned her lifelike illustration.
"Still can't believe it actually happened, rest in peace, legend."
"In memory of a REAL superhero. Rest in power, King," artist Beckii captioned her stunning work.
Designer Anshuman Jha paid homage with a colorful portrait of the star, whom Jha deemed a "warrior" for making nine films while battling cancer.