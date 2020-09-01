The Most Touching Chadwick Boseman Fan Tributes from Around the World

7-year-old Kian Westbrook created a moving memorial on his driveway in Florissant, Missouri.

Westbrook lined up several Marvel action figures and then placed his Black Panther figurine on top of a shoe box wrapped in black silk, and surrounded the box with flowers and an award medal. He then joined his action figures and struck a "Wakanda Forever" salute.

His father shared the tribute on Twitter, where it has since gone viral with over 600,000 likes.