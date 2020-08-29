Chadwick Boseman Died on Jackie Robinson Day 7 Years After He Played the Sports Legend in 42

Chadwick Boseman died on Jackie Robinson Day, seven years after he starred as the baseball icon in the 2013 movie 42.

The Black Panther star died of colon cancer four years after his first diagnosis in 2016, his family announced in a statement Friday night. He was 43.

In a somber coincidence, Boseman's death was announced by Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser during the Los Angeles Dodgers game in which all players were wearing the number 42 in honor of Robinson. Robinson played for the Dodgers during his groundbreaking career.

Though the day is traditionally honored on April 15, the postponement of the Major League Baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to Friday.

The film 42 told the story of how Robinson, with his extraordinary talent and courage in the face of racism, became the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball. Dodgers executive Branch Rickey, who hired Robinson to help break the league's longstanding color barrier, was played by Harrison Ford.

Boseman died at his home surrounded by family, his team wrote on the star's Instagram page.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the Instagram post said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."