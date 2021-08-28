Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis starred in the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — the last movie the actor was in before his 2020 death at the age of 43

Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, and More Honor Chadwick Boseman 1 Year After His Death: 'You Are Missed'

Davis, 56, shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Boseman and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom director George C. Wolfer while they were filming the movie on Saturday.

"This day last year you left this earth and us," the actress wrote. She added, "Man you are missed!!! 💔🙏🏿❤."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was the last film Boseman worked on before his death on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43. He died at his home surrounded by family after a private, years-long battle with colon cancer.

In April, Davis spoke about the late actor's legacy in an OWN Spotlight special with host Oprah Winfrey.

"What I'll remember about his legacy is his integrity," Davis told Winfrey, 67.

She continued, "There's not a lot of integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic." Davis also said she believed Boseman had a booming career ahead of him, but his humility was something that stood out to her.

"I just felt that he was not interested in being a movie star as much as he was concerned with being a really great artist," Davis shared.

The film would later get him a posthumous win for best male actor in a leading role at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards and his first Oscar nomination.

Boseman is also known for his famed role as King T'Challa in the Marvel film Black Panther and for portraying several historical figures, including Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, and James Brown in Get On Up.

Boseman's Black Panther enemy and real-life friend Jordan, 34, posted a candid photo of the pair during an awards show.

"Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us," he captioned their intimate moment.

Marvel Entertainment shared a photo of the late actor, writing, "Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman."

Mark Ruffalo — also a Marvel star — paid tribute to Boseman as well. "Can't believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman," he said.

Josh Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in Marshall, called the late actor "an angel" and light amid darkness in an emotional tribute.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman," Gad wrote alongside his tweet of the last text he received from Boseman.

Black Panther co-star Nyong'o, 38, also paid tribute to Boseman on Saturday, sharing an image of herself laughing beside Boseman. "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Actor Kevin Hart shared a photo of himself courtside with Boseman alongside his daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 13, to honor his friend.

"Legends never die….rest in paradise KING!!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," he captioned the group picture.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his team wrote on his Instagram page at the time. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."