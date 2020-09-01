Chadwick Boseman's Death Leads to 104 Percent Jump in Black Panther Soundtrack Streaming

The 14-song soundtrack had 3.5 million U.S. on-demand streams the first two days after Chadwick Boseman's death

Black Panther's 14-song soundtrack has seen an overwhelming surge in streams following the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman.

According to Billboard and Forbes, who cited Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the acclaimed Marvel film's soundtrack has gained 103.5 percent between Aug. 28 to Aug. 29 with 3.5 million U.S. on-demand streams.

Between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 — just before Boseman's death was announced — the soundtrack's songs had 1.7 million streams, both outlets reported.

"All the Stars," recorded by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, has the highest growth in streams among the album's songs. Once a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2018, the song reportedly accumulated 910,000 streams between Aug. 28 and 29. That marks an 83 percent increase over the two days prior.

The Weeknd and Lamar’s track “Pray for Me” gained 84 percent in streams from the 263,000 streams on Aug. 26 to 27 to the 486,000 streams the next two days, Billboard reported.

Digital song sales for Black Panther: The Album also rose significantly, gaining 708 percent from Aug. 26 to 27.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Black Panther's soundtrack also includes songs from artists like Khalid, 2 Chainz, Future, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, Jay Rock, and Travis Scott.

The film won Best Original Score awards at both the Academy Awards and the Grammy Awards, while Lamar's "King's Dead" also snagged a Grammy Award.

Boseman, who starred in Black Panther as the iconic superhero, died Friday at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and over the past four years it progressed to stage IV.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his team wrote in an Instagram post. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."