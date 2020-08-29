Jamie Foxx, Kamala Harris and More Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: 'What an Immense Talent'

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," Chadwick Boseman's family said

Chadwick Boseman's fans and famous friends are mourning his death. He was 43.

The actor died on Friday at his home surrounded by family after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

After news of his death was made public, Boseman was honored by former costars and fellow actors on Twitter and Instagram.

His Avengers family, including Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoë Saldana, paid tribute to the Black Panther star. "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," Ruffalo tweeted.

"My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever," Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

Among others who shared loving messages to Boseman and his family were Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Gad, Dwayne Johnson and Whoopi Goldberg.

"Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family," said Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel.

"In power Eternally in power," wrote director Barry Jenkins, who worked together on the international thriller Expatriate.

Hollywood stars weren't the only ones to pay tribute to Boseman.

"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time," Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden tweeted.

"Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family," Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris shared.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," Boseman's family confirmed in a statement on social media.