Chadwick Boseman, Star of Black Panther, Dies at 43 After 4-Year Cancer Battle: 'A True Fighter'

The Black Panther star was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and over the past four years it progressed to stage IV

Chadwick Boseman has died. He was 43.

The Black Panther star died at his home surrounded by family after a years-long battle with colon cancer, his team wrote on the star's Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the Instagram post said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

⁣

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the post concluded. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."