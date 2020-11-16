Early Reactions Say Chadwick Boseman 'Could Win a Posthumous Oscar' for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman's final turn is being praised as his best

Chadwick Boseman's name could be etched in movie history months after his tragic death.

The late actor is earning rave reviews for his final performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, hitting the streamer on Dec. 18. Boseman died in August at 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's 1982 play about the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) and her experience with white management at the time. The movie takes place in 1927 Chicago and explores the racial tension in the music world as white record executives profited off of Black artists.

In the film, Boseman plays troubled trumpet player Levee, who vies for his own spot in the music world.

As reactions are coming in, Boseman's performance has many saying the actor "could win a posthumous Oscar."

"August Wilson rookie George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will clean up at the Oscars. It’s timely in the way it shows how anger can simmer and explode. Actors will love Viola Davis as the blues singer and Chadwick Boseman as her trumpeter: he could win a posthumous Oscar," wrote IndieWire's editor at large Anne Thompson on Twitter.

Last month, Netflix confirmed its plan to campaign the late star as the lead actor in the upcoming film. Netflix will also campaign him for supporting actor awards for his turn in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods this summer.

Should he be nominated for Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards, Boseman will be the first posthumous nominee in the category since Massimo Troisi for 1995’s Il Postino. If he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, he would become the third person in Oscar history to do so, following Ralph Richardson in 1984’s Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and Heath Ledger in 2008’s The Dark Knight.