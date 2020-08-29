From 2016, when he was diagnosed, until his death in August 2020, Boseman worked on many films during his cancer battle.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," his family said in a statement. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."⁣