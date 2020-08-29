Chadwick Boseman's Iconic Career Brought History to Life: A Look Back at the Actor's Filmography

Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Look back at the actor's impressive career.

August 29, 2020 09:32 AM

From 2016, when he was diagnosed, until his death in August 2020, Boseman worked on many films during his cancer battle.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," his family said in a statement. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."⁣

42 (2013)

Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson in 42, which told the story of how the athlete, with his extraordinary talent and courage in the face of racism, became the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball.

On Aug. 28, Boseman's death was announced by Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser during the Los Angeles Dodgers game in which all players were wearing the number 42 in honor of Robinson. Robinson played for the Dodgers during his groundbreaking career.

Though the day is traditionally honored on April 15, the postponement of the Major League Baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed Jackie Robinson Day to Aug. 28.

Draft Day (2014)

Starring opposite Kevin Costner in the film, Boseman played Vontae Mack, a football player hoping to get drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Get On Up (2014)

In another notable historical biopic, Boseman portrayed James Brown to tell the story of the iconic singer's rise to fame.

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Boseman played Thoth in the fantasy action film based on the ancient Egyptian deities.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Boseman first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther in the Chris Evans-starring movie, giving fans the first introduction to the king of Wakanda.

Message From the King (2016)

In the thriller, Boseman played the role of Jacob King, who travels from South Africa to Los Angeles to avenge his sister's death.

Marshall (2017)

Adding to his resumé of portraying historical figures, Boseman played Thurgood Marshall, the lawyer who went on to become the first-ever Black Supreme Court Justice.

Black Panther (2018)

Boseman's career skyrocketed after his role as T'Challa/Black Panther, the first superhero of African descent to lead a Marvel film.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa and Black Panther for the sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Boseman portrayed his superhero role for the final time in the last Avengers installment, in which The Black Panther reteams with the stars of the MCU to defeat Thanos.

21 Bridges (2019)

In the action thriller, Boseman played Andre Davis, an embattled NYPD detective who shuts down the 21 bridges of Manhattan amid a citywide manhunt to find two suspected cop killers.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Boseman played Stormin' Norman in the Spike Lee-directed Netflix film, which told the story of four Black veterans, Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.), who returned to Vietnam decades after the war to search for the remains of Norman, who was their late squad leader.

