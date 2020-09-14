Chadwick Boseman Buried Near His South Carolina Hometown, Death Certificate Reveals

Chadwick Boseman was buried near his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina on Sept. 3

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his hometown in South Carolina six days after he died at his Los Angeles home.

The actor, who died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43, was buried on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

Belton is about 11 miles from the actor’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

Boseman’s cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer, according to his death certificate.

The actor's hometown honored him with a screening of Black Panther and a community memorial on the same day as his burial.

The event was held at an outdoor amphitheater with social distancing measures in place. Most attendees wore masks, while many of the children dressed up in Black Panther costumes in honor of Boseman, who died at the age of 43.

The service included a screening of Black Panther and several pieces of artwork featuring the actor were on display. Deanna Brown-Thomas, the daughter of singer James Brown, spoke to community members at the event, remembering when Boseman visited her family before he portrayed Brown in 2014’s Get on Up.

“He is the epitome of black excellence,” Brown-Thomas said, according to the AP at the time.

“You know, he was always reading and always trying to get better,” Anderson mayor Terence Roberts added of Boseman. “So from a work ethic point of view, it just doesn’t happen overnight. He showed us that we’ve got to hone our skills and just persevere.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Anderson mayor’s office told TMZ the town is already working on a permanent memorial to honor Boseman. The spokesperson said that the memorial would be a statue with elements of sculpture and mural work and that the mayor's office plans to reach out for public input on the project.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” a statement by his team read on Instagram.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”