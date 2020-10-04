Chadwick Boseman's Brother Recalls Last Conversation He Had with Late Actor: 'The Next Day He Passed'

Chadwick Boseman's siblings are remembering their younger brother.

In interviews with the New York Times, published five weeks after the actor's death, Kevin and Pastor Derrick Boseman spoke lovingly about their beloved family member, whom they called Chad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star, best known for portraying King T'Challa/Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown, died of colon cancer on Aug. 28 at age 43. Boseman's representatives shared the news in a heartfelt tribute on his Twitter account on Aug. 28, revealing that he had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it privately for four years as it progressed to stage IV.

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick. And there's just been a lot of Chadwick in the air,” Kevin, 48, said.

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin, who is a dancer, actor and writer, also remembered the time when his brother's stardom was on the rise. “You have to start sharing that person with the world; I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother,” he said.

Before the late actor garnered box office success and Hollywood fame, the Boseman brothers were raised in the small town of Anderson, South Carolina. “Him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything,” Pastor Boseman, 54, said.

“Chad was gifted,” he shared, noting that his younger brother could sit and draw anyone when he was a child. “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman’s Hometown Honors Him with Community Event

Their father Leroy would tell them to do their best, an ideology that Chad especially took to heart. “A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself,” he said.

Kevin added, “He always did his best. His best was incredible.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Pastor Boseman recalled the last conversation he had with his brother when the family had prayer calls. “No matter what he was going through, he always said, ‘Hallelujah.’ He never stopped saying it,” he said.

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,’ ” Pastor Boseman said. “And the next day he passed away.”

The late actor was laid to rest near his hometown six days after he died at his Los Angeles home. He was buried on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, which is about 11 miles from Anderson.

Boseman’s cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer, according to his death certificate.