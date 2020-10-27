Chadwick Boseman's Brother Kevin Reveals He's in Remission from Cancer After Actor's Death

The Black Panther star died on Aug. 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer — now, his older brother Kevin is celebrating two years of being in remission

One of Chadwick Boseman's older brothers is celebrating two years of being in remission from cancer.

Kevin Boseman, 48, shared the news on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in a screenshot captured by The Shade Room.

“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” Kevin wrote. “October 14, 2020.”

He continued, “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”

Kevin, a dancer and choreographer based in New York City, added he shared the news “because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news,” according to TheGrio.

“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

Kevin added, “Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”

The dancer’s remission anniversary came less than two months after his younger brother’s death to colon cancer after a private four-year battle.

Image zoom Kevin and Chadwick Boseman | Credit: Kevin Boseman/Instagram

Chadwick died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43. The actor’s representatives shared the news in a heartfelt tribute on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, revealing the Marshall star had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it as it progressed to stage IV.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the Instagram post said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix to Campaign Chadwick Boseman as Lead Actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Awards Season

Boseman's team wrote that his role as King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the post concluded. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Kevin recalled one of his final moments with Chadwick in an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, which he did alongside his other brother, Pastor Derrick Boseman.

“Man, I’m in the fourth quarter and I need you to get me out of the game,” Derrick recalled Chadwick saying. “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God, heal him, God, save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done.’ And the next day, he passed away.”

He continued, “A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

Chadwick will next be seen in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom opposite Viola Davis in the leading role. The film, based on an August Wilson play, follows Ma Rainey as she battles her manager and producer and an ambitious trumpeter (Boseman) for control of her music.

Last week, Netflix confirmed to Variety their plan to campaign the late star as the lead actor in the film for awards season.

In addition to a potential Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman will also be considered for best supporting actor in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 18.