Chadwick Boseman, Borat 2 and WandaVision All Score MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will be a two-night event beginning on Sunday, May 16

By Alexia Fernández
April 19, 2021 03:10 PM
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy Amazon Studios; Courtesy Marvel Studios

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations are in and they're packed with A-list talent.

Fans may now vote for their favorite films, TV shows and performances ahead of the two-night live shows on Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17.

This year, all movie and scripted TV show winners will be announced on Sunday while unscripted TV shows will be announced on Monday. Fan voting is officially open now through April 30 at vote.mtv.com.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm nabbed three nominations and Disney+'s WandaVision leads the charge with the most nominations for a TV series with five nominations.

See below for the full list of nominees.

Scripted

BEST MOVIE 
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah 
Promising Young Woman 
Soul 
To All the Boys: Always and Forever 

BEST SHOW 
Bridgerton 
Cobra Kai 
Emily in Paris 
The Boys
WandaVision 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman 
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
| Credit: David Lee/Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid, The Boys
Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris, WandaVision

BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever 
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre, Bad Trip 
Issa Rae, Insecure 
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso 
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash, The Boys
Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult, The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton
| Credit: Netflix

BEST FIGHT
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight 
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight 
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha 
Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn, Freaky

BEST DUO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo) 
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

Unscripted

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Rupaul
| Credit: VH1

BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness

BEST HOST
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin, The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish, Kids Say the Darndest Things

Selena Gomez
| Credit: HBO Max

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT
Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice 
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race, Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman 
Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West 
Legendary, Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson 

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México 
RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED is taking place on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

