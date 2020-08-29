Chadwick Boseman's Avengers Costars Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson & Chris Evans Mourn Him: 'Rest In Power'

Chadwick Boseman's Avengers costars are mourning their friend after the shocking news of his death.

Boseman died on Friday at 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer, his family announced. The actor was the star of Black Panther, the 2018 movie that was celebrated for its epic portrayal of a Black superhero.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," part of the statement on his Instagram read. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

As the world grappled with the news, tributes from his costars began pouring in on social media. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of the first to comment on Twitter.

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," Ruffalo, 52, wrote.

"I’m absolutely devastated," Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the MCU, wrote on Twitter. "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙."

Meanwhile, Boseman's Black Panther costar (and his onscreen mother in the film) Angela Bassett paid tribute to him, writing on Instagram, "It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever!"

"We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal." Bassett, 62, continued. "So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...'. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince."

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson followed, posting a shot of herself and Boseman together alongside a statement. The two were poised to lead Disney's next phase of Marvel movies with their newly introduced characters.

"Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure," Larson, 30, wrote.

"I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend," she added.

"My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever," Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

"Rest in Power King T’Challa," Zoë Saldana wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life."

"It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press." she added. "Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother."

Marvel Universe's Thor, Chris Hemsworth, mourned Boseman's death, writing on Instagram, "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family."

The Marvel Studios Twitter account also remembered its star.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace," the tweet read, posted alongside a picture of him in Black Panther.

Boseman's team announced his death on his social media.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the Instagram post said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."