Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan Can’t Stop Laughing in Sweet Resurfaced Clip

Michael B. Jordan used #waybackWednesday to recall a fun interview he did with his late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman.

Jordan, 33, posted a clip on Instagram of his and Boseman's 2018 appearance on Kerrang! Radio during which host Sophie K. challenged them to play The Compliments Game that entails complementing each other with a straight face. The first person to laugh loses.

The Emmy nominee kicked off the game by telling Boseman, "I really appreciate the way your beard, you know, somewhat connects." The two erupted in laughter and Boseman couldn't even return the compliment before they both started cracking up again.

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan (left) and Chadwick Boseman Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Eventually, Boseman collected himself enough to tell Jordan: "I really appreciate how your eyebrows have a life of their own." They both started cackling once more.

"It’s the laugh for me," Jordan captioned the interview clip Wednesday, adding the prayer hands emoji.

Boseman died Aug. 28 at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer for four years.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," he wrote Aug. 31. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time."

Jordan attended a private memorial for Boseman earlier this month in Malibu, California alongside Black Panther costars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.