Chad Michael Murray joins the ranks of Zac Efron, James Marsters and Cary Elwes as the latest actor to play Ted Bundy

Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy Biopic Sparks Backlash: 'Do We Really Need Another Movie?'

Chad Michael Murray has been cast in another retelling of the story of Ted Bundy.

ScreenDaily announced last month that Murray, 39, would portray the notorious 1970s serial killer in a new movie, joining a long line of Hollywood heartthrobs like Cary Elwes, James Marsters and, most recently, Zac Efron, to embrace the challenging role.

According to the outlet, the upcoming film, American Boogeyman, "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.' "

"Murray is so talented and expertly captures Bundy's charm and seductive nature, traits that the notorious killer exploited to win the trust of his victims as well as society," Jonathan Deckter, president and COO of the film's production company, Voltage Pictures, said in a statement.

"It's fantastic to continue working with the very gifted Lucas [Jarach] and Dan [Farrands] on this feature and bring engaging narratives to the screen," Deckter added. Both Jarach and Farrands were also producers on 2019's The Haunting of Sharon Tate, starring Hilary Duff.

Since the news broke, many Twitter users have shared their disdain that yet another Bundy biopic is in the works.

"Ted Bundy wasn't hot, also he didnt trick women by being hot, he targeted nice women, pretended to be injured and then when they helped him he killed them," one social media user wrote, while a second wrote, "Do we *really* need another movie on Ted Bundy? Like really?"

"The ONLY Ted Bundy adjacent movie I am interested in is one which respectfully tells the life stories of these women and girls, humanising them, portraying them as real people who lived & loved, rather than simply victims," added another. "And ONLY if their families give permission."

After Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premiered in 2019, Netflix directly addressed an unexpected reaction to its docuseries: viewers commenting favorably on Bundy's looks.

"I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy's alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers," the official Netflix account tweeted at the time.