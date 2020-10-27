Céline Dion Joins Priyanka Chopra and Outlander's Sam Heughan in New Romantic Movie

Text For You features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan falling in love with help from Céline Dion

Who wouldn't fall in love if Céline Dion had something to do with it?

That seems to be the premise of the upcoming movie Dion has signed on for, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Outlander's Sam Heughan, 40. The trio will star in Text For You, an English-language remake of a German hit film.

Chopra Jonas, 38, stars as a despondent widow who tragically lost her fiancé and has started texting his old number again. Receiving the messages is Heughan's character, who now has that number and is going through similar heartbreak. The two will reportedly fall in love thanks to the music and influence of Dion, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It's unclear if Dion, 52, will play herself in the film, but she seems to be the reason the two characters end up giving love another chance. Text For You would mark Dion's acting debut in a film.

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated her twin boys Nelson and Eddy as they turned 10 years old, sharing throwback photos of the pair as toddlers on Instagram, as well as side-by-side then-and-now comparisons to highlight how much they've grown.

Dion explained that her late husband René Angélil, who died of cancer at the age of 74 in 2016, is surely just as proud of them as she is. The artist also shares son René-Charles, 19, with Angélil.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," Dion captioned the post. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud."