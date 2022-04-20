It's All Coming Back to Me would mark the five-time Grammy Award winner's acting debut in a film

Céline Dion Movie It's All Coming Back to Me Sets 2023 Release Date

Céline Dion fans have a lot to look forward to next year!

According to Variety, the 54-year-old music star's upcoming film It's All Coming Back to Me, that was previously titled Text for You, will be released in theaters nationwide on Feb. 10, 2023.

The film also stars actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili and Celia Imrie.

Chopra Jonas, 39, stars in the film as a despondent widow who tragically lost her fiancé and has started texting his old number again.

Receiving the messages is Heughan's character, who now has that number and is going through similar heartbreak.

The two characters will reportedly fall in love thanks to the music and influence of Dion, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It's unclear if Dion will play herself in the film, but she seems to be the reason the two characters end up giving love another chance.

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty; Jerod Harris/FilmMagic/Getty

It's All Coming Back to Me would mark the five-time Grammy Award winner's acting debut in a film.

The film is written and directed by Jim Strouse and Screen Gems produced it.

It's All Coming Back to Me is an English remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, based on a book by author Sofie Crame.

The announcement of the film's release comes just months after the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared a touching tribute to her late husband René Angélil on the sixth anniversary of his death in January. She shares sons René-Charles, 21, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, with Angélil.

Angélil, who was also Dion's manager, died in 2016 at age 74, after years of battling throat cancer.

The Instagram post featured lyrics from her 2019 song "Courage" and a black-and-white photo of Angélil taken by photographer Hans Lambrechts.

"I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there… I miss you – Céline xx…" she wrote in the caption.