Céline Dion's 'Love Again' Costars Send Support amid the Singer's Health Struggles (Exclusive)

Céline Dion's Love Again costars are sending the singer their support amid her health struggles.

While attending a screening of the film at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Wednesday evening, stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan praised their musician costar, 55, who revealed in December that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome — a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

Noting how Dion — who was not in attendance at the event — is "just so talented in every realm, in every way," Chopra Jonas, 40, told PEOPLE, "She's gracious. She's funny. She didn't need to, but she gave us so much of her time."

"She's just a wonderful, wonderful person," she added. "I wish her so much love and luck, and I know she wanted to be here, but I'm just so happy she's part of this movie. She's such an integral part of it."

Priyanka Chopra. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Heughan, 43, for his part, gushed about the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" singer, telling PEOPLE, "I mean, come on, you're working with Céline Dion. She's not only a cultural icon, a music icon, [but] she's really good and she's really funny."

Adding that Dion was a "really good person to act with," the Outlander star continued, "The same goes for Priyanka. [She has] such a great heart, she's the heart of the movie, I think. And I've got so much admiration for both of these brilliant women who are at the top of their game."

When asked if he gave Dion — who made her acting debut in the film — any advice, Heughan admitted, "I don't think she needs any help."

"She's brilliant at what she does. She's so funny," he added. "She's playing herself in the movie, she's got her own love story of her own in real life. It was so touching to work with her."

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. Manny Carabel/WireImage

Love Again stars Chopra Jonas and Heughan as Mira and Rob, who meet after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé's old phone number, "not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone," according to an official synopsis.

"A journalist, Rob, is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts," the synopsis continues. "When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart."

Alongside the film, a 14-track soundtrack — which is Dion's first release since her 2019 album Courage — will be available to purchase on May 12. The LP features the movie's title track, as well as five new Dion songs.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever," Dion said in a press release. "I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

Dion previously shared the news of her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in an Instagram clip, where she said her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of concert dates.

A source told PEOPLE late last year that Dion is "focusing on her health and children," sons René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, amid the situation.

"Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans," the source said. "It's been a very difficult time, and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."

Love Again hits theaters Friday.