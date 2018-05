Kidder began acting in the late 1960s, but rose to fame in 1978 for her role as Lois Lane in Superman: The Movie opposite Christopher Reeve. The Canadian-born actress went on to reprise the part in the movie’s three sequels.

The actress, who passed away in May 2018, had always dreamed of becoming famous, she previously said in a 2002 interview while talking about her battle with depression. “When I was growing up, I wanted to be famous. But when you are famous, you are still the same person, living with the same problems.”