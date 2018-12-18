Elizabeth Banks, Rosie O'Donnell and More React to Penny Marshall's Death at 75: 'I Loved Her'

Actress and director Penny Marshall died on Monday at age 75 of complications from diabetes. Her death comes just over two years after her older brother, director Garry, died at 81.

In her nearly six decades in Hollywood, Marshall starred in perennial favorites Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, The Odd Couple and Happy Days. She also directed A League of Their Own, Riding in Cars with Boys and Big, and touched the lives of countless actors, directors, producers and other behind the scene personnel, who expressed their sadness for Marshall’s loss after the news broke on Tuesday.

A League of Their Own star Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Twitter that she feels “simply heartbroken,” while Billy Crystal wrote, “Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. A great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend.”

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

In a statement to PEOPLE, Robert De Niro said, “Penny will be missed. May she Rest in Peace.”

“I loved her SO MUCH,” actress and director Elizabeth Banks tweeted. “Sending love to her family. #RIPPenny #laverne #femalefilmmaker”

Actress and talk show host Busy Philipps wrote on Twitter, “thank you for everything.”

Oh Penny Marshall. 💔 Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

Comedic actor Patton Oswalt recalled working with Marshall, and declared, “A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN STILL HOLDS UP.”

NO! Goddamit. I had the good fortune to be directed by her once and she was sharp and smart and hilarious. And A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN still holds up. What an amazing talent. https://t.co/m93JikF3ld — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 18, 2018

Blockers star Ike Barinholtz agreed.

RIP Penny Marshall. “A League of Their Own” is such a great movie and if you haven’t seen it you should https://t.co/gx4LIl1wvB — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 18, 2018

Marshall’s ex-husband Rob Reiner simply tweeted, “So sad about Penny.”

So sad about Penny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Everyone from journalists like Dan Rather and Jake Tapper and internet personalities such as Perez Hilton also mourned:

RIP Penny Marshall pic.twitter.com/YNVU8SJKyD — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 18, 2018

R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of Penny Marshall. TV legend!!! I grew up watching “Laverne & Shirley”, like so many. She was just 75 years old. Her publicist confirmed the news and said she died of complications from diabetes. pic.twitter.com/fQvYY3WGdg — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 18, 2018

One of the best sports movies of all-time. #RIP Penny Marshall pic.twitter.com/BFOic29fls — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) December 18, 2018

Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life's deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed. May she RIP. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 18, 2018

Rest in Power, Penny Marshall. — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

I am absolutely devastated. #PennyMarshall was one of my dearest friends. I loved her. Funny, warm, a true individual and remarkable talent. #RidingInCarsWithBoys — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 18, 2018

A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. #PennyMarshall #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

