Elizabeth Banks, Rosie O'Donnell and More React to Penny Marshall's Death at 75: 'I Loved Her'

Actress and director Penny Marshall died on Monday at age 75 of complications from diabetes. Her death comes just over two years after her older brother, director Garry, died at 81.
In her nearly six decades in Hollywood, Marshall starred in perennial favorites Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, The Odd Couple and Happy Days. She also directed A League of Their Own, Riding in Cars with Boys and Big, and touched the lives of countless actors, directors, producers and other behind the scene personnel, who expressed their sadness for Marshall’s loss after the news broke on Tuesday.
RELATED: Tom Hanks Reunites with Zoltar from Big and Asks to Be 30 Again
A League of Their Own star Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Twitter that she feels “simply heartbroken,” while Billy Crystal wrote, “Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. A great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend.”
In a statement to PEOPLE, Robert De Niro said, “Penny will be missed. May she Rest in Peace.”
“I loved her SO MUCH,” actress and director Elizabeth Banks tweeted. “Sending love to her family. #RIPPenny #laverne #femalefilmmaker”
Actress and talk show host Busy Philipps wrote on Twitter, “thank you for everything.”
Comedic actor Patton Oswalt recalled working with Marshall, and declared, “A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN STILL HOLDS UP.”
RELATED VIDEO: Legendary Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80
Blockers star Ike Barinholtz agreed.
Marshall’s ex-husband Rob Reiner simply tweeted, “So sad about Penny.”
Everyone from journalists like Dan Rather and Jake Tapper and internet personalities such as Perez Hilton also mourned:
RELATED: The Peaches Are Pitching Again: Geena Davis and A League of Their Own Cast Reunite for Bentonville Film Festival