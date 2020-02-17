Celebrity Siblings Who Are Both Actors

The Dune actor has received a lot of hype over the last few years, but did you know that he also has an older sister who acts? Pauline is currently starring in the HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, and in 2019, she acted alongside Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island.

Pauline has accompanied her brother on the red carpet on multiple occasions, though she told W Magazine that she doesn't quite understand the "frenzy around him," saying of her baby brother, "Timothée is a hard worker. When I see him on the big screen, for me that's just the result of his job. As for the rest, I don't really experience the frenzy around him. I guess it's kind of crazy, but it doesn't affect my life at all."