Celebrity Siblings Who Are Both Actors
For these siblings, acting is the family business
Timothée and Pauline Chalamet
The Dune actor has received a lot of hype over the last few years, but did you know that he also has an older sister who acts? Pauline is currently starring in the HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, and in 2019, she acted alongside Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island.
Pauline has accompanied her brother on the red carpet on multiple occasions, though she told W Magazine that she doesn't quite understand the "frenzy around him," saying of her baby brother, "Timothée is a hard worker. When I see him on the big screen, for me that's just the result of his job. As for the rest, I don't really experience the frenzy around him. I guess it's kind of crazy, but it doesn't affect my life at all."
Brian and Domhnall Gleeson
Sons of Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, Brian and Domhnall Gleeson both joined the family business! You'll recognize Brendan from Peaky Blinders and Phantom Thread and Domhnall from Ex Machina and the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises.
In 2021, the brothers collaborated to create Frank of Ireland. Their father and their other brother, Fergus, made contributions to the show as well, with Brandon lending his acting talents and their brother providing a song.
Tia, Tamera and Tahj Mowry
Sister, Sister! ...and brother!
The Mowry twins have been acting since Sister, Sister premiered in 1994, following up their popular sitcom by starring in Disney Channel Original Movies together. Their brother, Tahj, started acting at around the same time, starting off with stints on Full House and even making cameos on Sister, Sister, eventually landing his own Disney show, Smart Guy.
All three siblings continue to act, and Tia and Tahj recently appeared in Netflix's Family Reunion together.
Vanessa and Chris Williams
Vanessa Williams and her brother Chris are both actors, with Vanessa starring in shows like Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives and Chris in shows like Silicon Valley and Californication.
Chris even made a cameo on Ugly Betty, donning drag as his sister's character Wilhelmina Slater's alter-ego, Wilhediva Hater.
The Wayans Brothers
The Wayans family has entertained audiences for decades with their TV shows and movies. The creators of the iconic In Living Color comedy show, brothers Keenen Ivory, Shawn, Marlon and Damon continue to collaborate on movies and television.
With movies like White Chicks, Major Payne and Scary Movie, and TV series like The Wayans Bros., My Wife and Kids and Marlon, having this many actors, directors and writers in the family means endless entertainment.
Mary-Kate, Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen
Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley - who debuted as babies on Full House and essentially invented the concept of a celebrity empire in the early '00s - have been focused on the fashion scene, while their little sister, Elizabeth, is starring as Scarlet Witch in the Avengers movies and WandaVision.
John and Joan Cusack
This brother-sister acting duo aren't afraid to share the screen! Together they've acted in High Fidelity, Grosse Pointe Blank, Say Anything and more!
Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad
Talent clearly runs in Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad's family! The pair, who have been gracing the screen for decades, are currently acting in Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us, respectively.
Rashad appeared in season 17 of Grey's Anatomy for one episode, too.
Allen told TV Line that her sister's cameo would "bring true power, fun, and grace in a role that touches a chord about the voice of the people."
She added, "Our cast and crew gave her a standing ovation in honor of her presence. I gave her a slice of cornbread."
Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian
The Little Women star (and Oscar nominee!) has a big brother in the business who has appeared on Game of Thrones as Trystane Martell.
Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein
There's a 10-year age difference between Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein and her brother, Jonah Hill.
Hill considers his little sister his personal hero, and even has a tattoo dedicated to her!
"People think I'm being over the top. I'm dead-ass serious," Hill told WSJ. Magazine of his admiration for his sister. "The things I struggle with, she had knocked down when she was 14."
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal
Maggie and Jake shared the screen in 2001, when they played siblings in Donnie Darko.
Liam and Chris Hemsworth
Liam and Chris are two of the best-looking brothers in Hollywood, and they both have some seriously impressive action hero roles under their belts. Liam starred in The Hunger Games as Gale Hawthorne, while Chris plays Marvel superhero Thor in the Avengers movies.
Dakota and Elle Fanning
There are just four years between these talented sisters! Dakota and Elle have been acting since they were both young. Elle even played a younger version of 7-year-old Dakota in I Am Sam in 2001. They'll put their talents together when they star alongside one another in The Nightingale.
Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty
MacLaine's younger brother is also an actor, on top of being a writer and director. The pair have never worked together on film, but have each enjoyed successful careers.
Zooey and Emily Deschanel
Emily is best known for her role as Dr. Temperence on Bones, while younger sis Zooey starred in the sitcom, New Girl.
Mamie and Grace Gummer
With a mom like Meryl Streep, it's no wonder that Mamie and Grace Gummer joined the family business. Mamie recently acted in True Detective and Grace enjoyed a role on Mr. Robot.
Ben and Fred Savage
Ben and Fred Savage both started acting when they were very young, with Ben starring in Boy Meets World and Fred starring in The Wonder Years.
Luke and Owen Wilson
These brothers aren't afraid of some artistic collaboration! They've acted in four films together, Bottle Rocket in 1996, The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001, The Wendell Baker Story in 2005, and Around the World in 80 Days in 2004.
Ralph and Joseph Fiennes
Ralph is the oldest of his siblings, which include fellow actor Joseph. Both stars maintain a busy schedule: Joseph currently stars in Handmaid's Tale, while Ralph has starred in plenty of film projects, including his role as Voldemort in Harry Potter.
Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen
Both men are sons of actor Martin Sheen. Estevez got his start as a member of the "Brat Pack", starring in movies like St. Elmo's Fire and The Breakfast Club, while Sheen acted in films like Platoon and Wall Street.
Jessica and Joshua Alba
Siblings who act together, stick together. Joshua made his first appearance on Jessica's TV series, Dark Angel, and in 2019, the brother-sister pair had roles on L.A.'s Finest.
Casey and Ben Affleck
Casey has said of his big brother, Ben, "There are a lot of things I've learned from him. He's a very smart guy, good director."
Both of the Affleck brothers have acted and directed in their careers, and between them they have three Academy Awards.