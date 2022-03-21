Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars, who were born on the exact same day, are perfectly aligned
Matthew Broderick and Rosie O'Donnell
Shared birthday: March 21, 1962
Angela Bassett and Madonna
Shared birthday: August 16, 1958
Paris Hilton and Joseph-Gordon Levitt
Shared birthday: February 17, 1981
Triplets! Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and Kat Dennings
Shared birthday: June 13, 1986
Robert Pattison and Lena Dunham
Shared birthday: May 13, 1986
Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco
Shared birthday: November 30, 1985
Angelina Jolie and Russell Brand
Shared birthday: June 4, 1975
Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross
Shared birthday: October 29, 1972
Triplets! John Oliver, John Cena and Kal Penn
Shared birthday: April 23, 1977
Christian Bale and Olivia Colman
Shared birthday: January 30, 1974
Michael B. Jordan and Rose Leslie
Shared birthday: February 9, 1987
Dave Grohl and Jason Bateman
Shared birthday: January 14, 1969
Emily Blunt and Aziz Ansari
Shared birthday: February 23, 1983
NeNe Leakes and Jamie Foxx
Shared birthday: December 13, 1967
Mila Kunis and Spencer Pratt
Shared birthday: August 14, 1983
will.i.am and Eva Longoria
Shared birthday: March 15, 1975
Ralph Macchio and Jeff Probst
Shared birthday: November 4, 1961
Neve Campbell and Lena Headey
Shared birthday: October 3, 1973
Quincy Jones and Michael Caine
Shared birthday: March 14, 1933
Sylvester Stallone and George W. Bush
Shared birthday: July 6, 1946
David Arquette and Martin Freeman
Shared birthday: September 8, 1971