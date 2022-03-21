Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day

When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars, who were born on the exact same day, are perfectly aligned

By Lanford Beard March 21, 2022 08:00 AM

Matthew Broderick and Rosie O'Donnell

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty

Shared birthday: March 21, 1962

Angela Bassett and Madonna

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty; Monica Schipper/WireImage

Shared birthday: August 16, 1958

Paris Hilton and Joseph-Gordon Levitt

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Shared birthday: February 17, 1981

Triplets! Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen and Kat Dennings

Credit: J. Lee/FilmMagic; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Shared birthday: June 13, 1986

Robert Pattison and Lena Dunham

Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage; Vince Bucci/Getty

Shared birthday: May 13, 1986

Chrissy Teigen and Kaley Cuoco

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Shared birthday: November 30, 1985

Angelina Jolie and Russell Brand

Credit: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty; MelMedia/Getty

Shared birthday: June 4, 1975

Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Shared birthday: October 29, 1972

Triplets! John Oliver, John Cena and Kal Penn

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty; Rich Polk/Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Shared birthday: April 23, 1977

Christian Bale and Olivia Colman

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shared birthday: January 30, 1974

Michael B. Jordan and Rose Leslie

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty;Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Shared birthday: February 9, 1987

Dave Grohl and Jason Bateman

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

Shared birthday: January 14, 1969

Emily Blunt and Aziz Ansari

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty; Paul Morigi/Getty

Shared birthday: February 23, 1983

NeNe Leakes and Jamie Foxx

Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Shared birthday: December 13, 1967

Mila Kunis and Spencer Pratt

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Shared birthday: August 14, 1983

will.i.am and Eva Longoria

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

Shared birthday: March 15, 1975

Ralph Macchio and Jeff Probst

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty; Rich Polk/Getty

Shared birthday: November 4, 1961

Neve Campbell and Lena Headey

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Shared birthday: October 3, 1973

Quincy Jones and Michael Caine

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shared birthday: March 14, 1933

Sylvester Stallone and George W. Bush

Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; Wesley Hitt/Getty

Shared birthday: July 6, 1946

David Arquette and Martin Freeman

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Shared birthday: September 8, 1971

By Lanford Beard