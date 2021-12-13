Elizabeth Banks, Felicity Jones, and More Stars You Forgot Were in the Spider-Man Movies

If your star-sighting senses were tingling while watching the Spider-Man films, we're here to put names to the faces you spotted

By Skyler Caruso December 13, 2021 01:26 PM

Joe Manganiello

In Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, the Magic Mike actor played Eugene "Flash" Thompson, a high school football jock who constantly bullies Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker. He is also Mary Jane Watson's boyfriend in the beginning of the first film.

Fun fact: Spider-Man was actually the movie that started Manganiello's professional film career.

Elizabeth Banks

The Hunger Games actress played Betty Brant, who works as  J. Jonah Jameson's secretary at The Daily Bugle. She is coworkers with Peter Parker as well as one of his early love interests. Banks' role is recurring throughout Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Banks originally auditioned for the role of Mary Jane (played by Kirsten Dunst), but was told she was "too old to play her," the actress told Glamour U.K., according to Vanity Fair.

Octavia Spencer

Spencer had a minor part playing "Check-In Girl" in Raimi's first Spider-Man film before going on to land leading roles in movies such as The Help and Hidden Figuresand become an Academy Award-winning actress.

Daniel Dae Kim

The Hawaii Five-0 actor appeared in Raimi's Spider-Man 2 playing the role of Raymond, a scientist who assisted Dr. Otto Octavius in his experiments.

B.J. Novak

The Office actor played Alistair Smythe, a member of Oscorp who is responsible for Max Dillon's mutation into Electro in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Prior to the film's release in 2014, Webb teased Novak's role by making a reference to The Office

He tweeted: "Day 38. A supposed rumor about a Dunder-Mifflin takeover of Oscorp?"

Lucy Lawless

The Xena: Warrior Princess actress played "Punk Rock Girl" in Raimi's Spider-Man 2. She appeared in a crowd scene when the press was interviewing citizens on their thoughts about the local hero.

Lawless in-part landed the role because her husband, Rob Tapert, is friends with Raimi.

"Sam Raimi was one of the executive producers on Xena and Hercules and is one of Rob's oldest friends so he just invited me. I was in New York and just rocked up," the actress told Collider.

Joel McHale

The Community actor played Mr. Jacks in Raimi's Spider-Man 2, the bank manager infamously known for his sarcastic remark when Peter Parker abandons Aunt May during Doc Ock's attack. McHale's character utters to May, "Oh, that boy of yours is a real hero."

Felicity Jones

The Midnight Sky actress played Felicia Hardy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Her character was an executive assistant for Harry Osborn after his father Norman Osborn passed. Hardy is known for transforming into Black Cat in the comics.

Sara Ramirez

The And Just Like That... star (also known for their role in Grey's Anatomy) played an NYPD officer who kept Peter Parker back when he noticed Uncle Ben on the ground in Raimi's Spider-Man.

Aidy Bryant

The Saturday Night Live cast member had a cameo as the Statue of Liberty in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Aasif Mandvi

The Evil star played Mr. Aziz, the owner of Joe's Pizza and Peter Parker's boss, in Raimi's Spider-Man 2. The two had a mixed relationship since Parker always arrived late to work due to Spider-Man's saving-the-world antics. 

Daniel Gillies

The Originals star played John Jameson in Raimi's Spider-Man 2, the only time he appeared in the trilogy. His character was the love interest to Mary Jane and Peter Parker's natural rival. 

Fun fact: Spider-Man 2 marked Gillies first major Hollywood movie.

Bryce Dallas Howard

The Jurassic World actress played Gwen Stacy, classmate, lab partner, and love interest of Peter Parker in Raimi's third Spider-Man. This relationship is interrupted by Mary Jane who ends back up in Spidey's arms by the end of the film. 

Macy Gray

The R&B singer made a quick appearance as herself in Raimi's original Spider-Man. Although the cameo is rather brief, it's one of the most action-packed scenes in the entire film – when the Green Goblin has his first major confrontation with the web slinger in the middle of Time Square.

Hannibal Buress

The Comedy Central comedian played Coach Andre Wilson in Spider-Man: Homecoming and will reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fun fact: Burgess was out of town during the Spider-Man Homecoming premiere in 2017, and hired a body-double to stand in for him!

He told PEOPLE: "I just couldn't not be involved at all, and I knew it would get some interest, but I definitely didn't expect it to go this crazy. I don't know how the higher ups feel about it, but I think it was good for all parties. It's a fun thing — it was harmless." 

