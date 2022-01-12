Celebrities Who Have Hosted the Oscars the Most Times

The British-American comedian and actor, known for his work alongside the legendary Bing Crosby, has hosted the Academy Awards 19 times, which is more than any other host to date.

Hope took to the stage for the first time at the 12th Academy Awards in 1940. Known for his jokes and witty one liners, he hosted the show's first televised event in 1953, in addition to its first broadcast in color in 1966.

Years hosted: 1940-1943, 1945, 1946, 1953, 1955, 1958, 1959-1962, 1965-1968, 1975, and 1978.