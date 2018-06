The Chemistry Is Palpable: 17 Pairs Who've Played On-Screen Couples More than Once

Over 20 years after appearing together in 1992’s Dracula, the ’90s darlings are returning to the big screen once more as a socially awkward pair en route to a destination wedding in the upcoming film titled — you guessed it — Destination Wedding. “As a fan, I have such longstanding love for both of them and for their work, so it feels really good to see them together again,” director Victor Levin told PEOPLE of working with the onscreen couple. “And as a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story.”