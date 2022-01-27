The Guardians of the Galaxy star dated his Everwood costar from 2004 to 2007, after the pair met on set and played siblings Bright and Amy Abbott.

Speaking to TV Guide about the relationship at the time, Pratt said, "We thought it was weird for [first] six months, but it had more to do with just trying to hide our relationship from the set." He added, "Yeah, we've pretty much gotten used to the response of, 'Ew, that's weird. That's creepy...The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while we get that one person that's like, 'That's really creepy. You just kissed your sister.' "