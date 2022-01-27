Celebrities Who Dated in Real Life After Playing Siblings Onscreen
Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick, Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey and more stars who dated after playing siblings onscreen
Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick
The pair played siblings Nick and Noelle Kringle in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle before a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in January 2022.
"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," said the source. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie." (Kendrick hosted SNL in 2014, though Hader left the cast in 2013.)
Chris Pratt & Emily VanCamp
The Guardians of the Galaxy star dated his Everwood costar from 2004 to 2007, after the pair met on set and played siblings Bright and Amy Abbott.
Speaking to TV Guide about the relationship at the time, Pratt said, "We thought it was weird for [first] six months, but it had more to do with just trying to hide our relationship from the set." He added, "Yeah, we've pretty much gotten used to the response of, 'Ew, that's weird. That's creepy...The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while we get that one person that's like, 'That's really creepy. You just kissed your sister.' "
Emily VanCamp & Dave Annable
VanCamp moved on from one onscreen sibling to another: in 2007, after her split from Pratt, she briefly dated her (no joke) Brothers and Sisters costar Dave Annable, who played her character Rebecca's half-brother Justin.
The pair's chemistry was so strong that producers ultimately switched up the show's plot to make it so they were no longer related, executive producer Greg Berlanti told Entertainment Weekly. "They had this electricity. There was nothing I could do," he said.
VanCamp added, "I'm all for breaking boundaries, but we didn't need to get into incest."
Blake Lively & Penn Badgley
Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen's chemistry transcended the boundaries of the screen and of learning they were step-siblings: in real life, Lively and Badgley dated from 2007 to 2010.
"At the time, I was wearing the same clothes and doing fashion shoots, and dating the same person that my character was dating — or sometimes that person [Dan] was my brother, you never know with Serena — and because of that, what people were projecting onto me was that I was Serena," Lively told Vanity Fair, per ELLE. "We look the same, and we acted the same as far as they could tell, because I wasn't doing anything but that show. If [Penn and I] were photographed walking down the street, they didn't know if it was a paparazzi shot or if it was a shot from the show."
Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter
Hall and Carpenter met on the set of Dexter, where they played siblings Dexter and Debra Morgan. They began dating soon after they first met, and eloped on New Year's Eve in 2008. After two years of marriage, they filed for divorced in 2010, while they continued to star on the show together until the 2012 finale.
"He is and always will be one of my best friends in the world. Just because the marriage ended doesn't mean the love isn't still there," Carpenter told Today. "We take very good care of each other ... we always have. I'm just really lucky."
The pair reunited for the 2021 revival, Dexter: New Blood.
Ian Somerhalder & Maggie Grace
The Lost alumni met on the set of the hit show in 2004, in which they played step-siblings Boone Carlyle and Shannon Rutherford. They started dating after both of their characters got killed off the series, and stayed together until 2007.
Lauren Graham & Peter Krause
The actors initially met in 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City, but didn't connect romantically until they costarred on NBC's Parenthood, on which they played siblings Sarah and Adam Braverman from 2010 to 2015. They've been together ever since, with Graham telling PEOPLE, "He's really my favorite person to talk to. And he always makes me laugh. He's really, really funny."
Matthew Broderick & Jennifer Grey
Brother and sister Ferris and Jeannie Bueller may have despised each other in the film, but offscreen, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off stars began secretly dating and ultimately were rumored to be engaged in the '80s.
After the film's release, the pair took a vacation to Ireland together, where they were involved in a tragic car accident that killed two people. They split not long after.
Shannen Doherty & Jason Priestley
The Beverly Hills, 90210 stars famously played twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh. Years after the long-running teen drama ended, Priestley admitted to Howard Stern that he and Doherty had briefly dated during the show's first season. In his memoir, Jason Priestley: A Memoir, he wrote, "various combinations of people slept with each other over the years."
Evan Rachel Wood & Shane West
As big brother and younger sister Eli and Jessie Sammler in Once and Again, the pair had quite the age gap: West was 21 and Wood was only 12.
They didn't start seeing each other romantically until nearly nine years later, when they were spotted holding hands at a club while celebrating Shane's 31st birthday.
"I think you can put two and two together," Wood reportedly told Hollyscoop at the time when asked if they were dating. "I won't confirm or deny it but I don't think I have to."
Maureen McCormick & Barry Williams
As step-siblings Marcia and Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch, McCormick and Williams developed a chemistry that ultimately turned romantic. In 2013, Williams revealed to Oprah Winfrey that they'd dated at the time, and that he'd actually been her first kiss.
"That was in Hawaii while we were filming those episodes. We snuck away, it was a full moon, and walked along the sand. Well, I knew where that was headed. Of course, I set it up," he recalled.
Katherine Heigl & Jason Behr
After meeting on the set of 1999's Roswell, where the pair played siblings Isabel and Max Evans, they soon struck up a romance, which lasted them through most of the show's three-year run. Ultimately, the Grey's Anatomy star and Behr went their separate ways in 2002.
Amy Poehler & Will Arnett
The comedic couple had already been married for four years when they costarred as too-close siblings Fairchild and Stranz Van Waldenberg in 2007's Blades of Glory.
They starred on several other shows together, albeit not as siblings, including Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and Horton Hears a Who! before their split in 2014.
Kirstie Alley & Parker Stevenson
Alley and Stevenson had also already tied the knot when they played siblings Billy and Virgilia Hazard in 1986's North and South: Book II. The pair first met a few years earlier, at a restaurant in L.A. in 1981; they went on to marry in 1983 and welcome two children together, daughter Lillie and son William, before divorcing in 1997.
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
One of Hollywood's most iconic couples, Hanks and Wilson — who celebrated 33 years of marriage in May 2021 — met in the early '80s on the set of Bosom Buddies, before reuniting while working together on 1985's Volunteers.
"Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Hanks told GQ about their immediate connection. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."
They wed in 1988, before going on to play siblings Sam and Suzy Baldwin in Sleepless in Seattle a few years later. They share two kids, in addition to Tom's children from his previous marriage.