26 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names

Born Chloe Celeste Hoffman, the actress legally changed her name to Dove as a tribute to her late father, who called her that as a nickname.

“He called me Dove more than he ever called me Chloe,” she told StyleWatch. “He passed away when I was 15, and I decided to legally change it. So it’s on my passport – everything legal is Dove.” However, she says, she responds to both, and friends and family still call her Chloe.