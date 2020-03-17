Celebrities Send Well-Wishes to Idris Elba After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'We're with You'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Idris Elba‘s famous friends sending their well-wishes after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actor announced on Twitter announced that he had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus after he “got exposed” to someone who had also tested positive. In a video, Elba said he does not have any symptoms so far, but has opted to quarantine himself in his home to limit exposing others to the virus.

Following the announcement, Halle Berry, Wendy Williams and more celebrities sent their love and support, wishing him a speedy recovery as well as applauding him for taking cautionary measure to avoid the spread of the disease.

“Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we’re with you!! ♥️,” Berry, 53, responded, while Williams, 55, tweeted, “OH NO! Get well soon!”

“Thank you, @IdrisElba, for using your platform to educate and inform. No symptoms, but positive. This is so important for us all to understand,” Ava DuVernay wrote in response. “You are a teacher in this moment for many who will only listen to someone like you. Blessings, brother. Stay strong and light-filled.”

“Take care of yourself, bruh. Thanks for sharing. ✊🏿🕉,” Sterling K. Brown commented, while Laverne Cox tweeted, “Be well

@idriselba and thanks for sharing this needed message.”

“I love you brother. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏,” director James Gunn wrote, before adding in another tweet, “Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris. ❤️🙏❤️.”

“This is worth watching,” Ben Stiller wrote of Elba’s video message to fans. “Much respect for @idriselba getting the message out. Wishing him all the best. #StopTheSpread.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In his video announcing his diagnosis, Elba also took the time to encourage fans to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing to avoid spreading highly contagious respiratory illness.

“Look, this is serious,” he said in clip. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance … If you’re feeling ill, and you feel like you should be tested, or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important.”

The Luther star added that people need to work together to stop further spread of the disease.

“Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bulls—,” he said. “But now’s the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people that they love, to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real, alright?”

Elba said he would continue to update his fans on how he’s doing as he remains at home at home with wife Sabrina Dhowre, who he said has not yet been tested, “but so far we’re feeling okay.”

“Stay positive and don’t freak out,” he added.

Other celebrities who recently revealed that they have been tested positive for the coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 66 people have died.