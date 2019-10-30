Celebrities Remember Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon: 'Life Won't Be as Funny Without Him'

Image zoom Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Hollywood is mourning the loss of John Witherspoon.

After news broke that the Friday actor and comedian died Tuesday night at age 77, celebrities recalled their fondest memories of Witherspoon on social media and shared the impact he had on the entertainment industry.

Witherspoon’s TV son on The Wayans Bros, Marlon Wayans, shared a throwback photo of the two with his brother, Shawn Wayans, and wrote, “I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart.”

“Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops,” he continued. “You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got ‘all the keys 🔑 ‘ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already…. hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”.

RELATED: Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon Dead at 77: ‘He Was a Legend in the Entertainment Industry’

Next Friday star Mike Epps shared a touching post about his costar and wrote, “Aww man this is a heart breaker I remember the first day on the set of next Friday and you told me calm down and let the jokes come natural I was so honored to have work with you thank you for all the advice and laughs and great movies that you gave us Jhon we love you man rest easy see you in comedy heaven 🌹❤️🙏🏿 you be truly missed.”

“No matter when they go it’s always too soon… RIP to a real legend… You will be missed but never forgotten… @johnnywitherspoon all the love in the world to your legacy and to your family… Got real tears in my eyes on this one… But watching this clip makes me LOL 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Jamie Foxx captioned a video of Witherspoon on Instagram.

“Glad I had a chance to get to know you King. You’re truly one of the funniest most genuine people anyone could ever meet. Rest easy and God bless your transition. 🙏🏽👑 #RIPSpoon,” said rapper T.I.

Arsenio Hall honored Witherspoon’s influence in stand-up comedy, writing, “John Witherspoon 🎤 A tremendous loss to the standup comedy family! Rest in grace brother.”

The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Craig Robinson shared a throwback selfie with Witherspoon and wrote, “I love you brother. Thank you. Rest In Peace.”

“Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed,” Judd Apatow tweeted early Tuesday morning.

“I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him,” said his Friday costar Ice Cube.

“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King,” Regina King shared on Twitter.

Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed. https://t.co/sctMZc2O0k — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 30, 2019

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

On Tuesday night, Witherspoon’s family revealed he died in a statement shared on the actor’s Twitter account.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband and father John Witherspoon has passed away,” the tweet read, which was accompanied by a smiling photo of Witherspoon.

“He was a legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever,” the statement concluded.

A cause of death is not immediately clear.

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/FilmMagic

Image zoom Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Witherspoon is survived by his wife Angela, whom he married in 1988, and his sons, Alexander and John David Witherspoon.

John David spoke out about his dad’s death, sharing a series of sweet childhood memories on Twitter.

“So… my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homes more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & idol,” John David expressed.

“Love U Dad… I’ll miss u,” he added.

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1942, Witherspoon started his career doing stand-up comedy.

He later would go on to work in television in film, with 84 credits to his name including memorable roles in Soul Plane, The Tracy Morgan Show, The First Family, and Black Jesus, as well as voice work in The Boondocks and The Proud Family.

His most memorable role was in the comedy Friday, alongside Cube and Chris Tucker.

Witherspoon played Cube’s father Willie Jones. He reprised the part in 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. He was set to play the role in the upcoming fourth installment Last Friday, which is currently in pre-production.

Others know Witherspoon as “Pops,” having played John Williams — the father of the Wayans brothers‘ characters on The Wayans Bros, which ran from 1995 to 1999.