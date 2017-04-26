Celebrities React to the Death of Jonathan Demme: 'He Could Do Anything'

Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, Rachel Getting Married, and much more, died Wednesday at age of 73.

Demme’s varied career not only covered feature films; he was an accomplished director of concert films and documentaries as well, working with an equally diverse array of talent, from Oprah Winfrey and Laura Dern to Justin Timberlake and Spalding Gray.

As news of the filmmaker’s death continues to spread, celebrities and influencers within the entertainment industry have begun sharing their reactions on social media. See a selection of remembrances below

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017

Too many great films to mention: Something Wild, Stop Making Sense, Silence Of The Lambs, Melvin & Howard, among countless varied others. https://t.co/jU1pwXqlxq — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017

RIP dearest Jonathan Demme. The world lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today. My heart is broken. I love you. — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) April 26, 2017

Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 26, 2017

Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: "Stop talking and start shooting." — Denis Leary (@denisleary) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme and self in New York in 1996. He loved people, he loved filming them; I am so sad to hear he's gone. RIP JD xx pic.twitter.com/wbgdNZfih7 — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) April 26, 2017

Rest In Peace, JD… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme optioned The Orchid Thief and steered it to becoming "Adaptation". He was brilliant, charming, warm, funny. RIP, Jonathan. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) April 26, 2017

Sad to hear of Jonathan Demme's passing. I did not get a chance to work with him, but came very close twice. What a warm, gracious man. — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme was a true inspiration. From humble Corman roots to deftly handling genre (sometimes more than one),he was an original.#RIP pic.twitter.com/ahtSdkvHvd — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) April 26, 2017

I only worked with him once – he was just like his films: brilliant, curious & original. RIP Jonathan Demme – a truly great filmmaker. pic.twitter.com/eoHwxffZL3 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 26, 2017

Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 26, 2017

REST IN PEACE, MR. DEMME pic.twitter.com/BCWo17WytR — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) April 26, 2017

RIP Jonathan Demme. Director's director. Such love for his subject matter. Gorgeous moments and images devoid of vanity. One of the best. — Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 26, 2017

Very sad to share this news about a wonderful director, a deep lover of movies, and a very kind man. https://t.co/jqP9MDXNs6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 26, 2017

worth noting too that in the rather white film industry Demme really did try to give screen time to Black actors & stories pic.twitter.com/nAa0dfoYQY — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 26, 2017

"The chance to make a film that deals in an imaginative way with stuff you care tremendously about is a real high." — Jonathan Demme #RIP pic.twitter.com/Z7axx3fgt5 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 26, 2017