After Paul Rudd was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021, stars like Seth Rogen, Drew Barrymore and Ryan Reynolds shared their thoughts

Celebrities React to Paul Rudd Being Named PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive: 'No Arguments Here'

Paul Rudd's choice as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 has gotten the official Hollywood stamp of approval.

Rudd, 52, was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday, joining an exclusive list that includes George Clooney, Harrison Ford and most recently, Michael B. Jordan. Not long after the news broke, celebrities chimed in with their own reactions to Rudd being this year's Sexiest Man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seth Rogen, who costarred with Rudd in movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, applauded the actor on Twitter, sharing PEOPLE's announcement and replying, "No arguments here."

Drew Barrymore shared a similar reaction, commenting on PEOPLE's Instagram post revealing Rudd on the cover of the Sexiest Man Alive issue. The Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, wrote, "Great choice in Paul Rudd."

Barrymore and Rogen weren't the only ones congratulating Rudd on the honor — Sharon Stone also praised the Ant-Man star's selection as Sexiest Man Alive.

Watch the full episode of Sexiest Man Alive: Paul Rudd on PeopleTV.com, or on the PeopleTV app.

After PEOPLE posted a behind-the-scenes video of Rudd's photoshoot with the caption, "Paul Rudd is ready to take on the title of #SexiestManAlive 🔥," Stone, 63, replied, "…and this is exactly why 😂😍👏."

And of course, his fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo had to remind us all that he's been a fan since way back.

While Rudd had plenty of supporters, not everyone was excited. Director Judd Apatow, who has worked with Rudd on This Is 40 and Knocked Up, teased on Twitter that he had "mixed emotions" about Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive.

And Frozen star Josh Gad joked on Twitter, "If I had to lose out to someone, I'm happy it's Paul."

Previous Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds — who was given the honor in 2010 — appeared on the Today show Wednesday, where he told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie "of course" Rudd had taken the title. (Though later, he joked on Instagram stories of Rudd's buff cover photo, "That's my right arm he's lying on.")

Still, he quipped that the honor "will be wasted on him like so many before him," predicting that Rudd will "play it shy, ... play it bashful [and] humble."

Watch the full episode of Sexiest Man Alive: Paul Rudd on PeopleTV.com, or on the PeopleTV app.

People Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Credit: Alexei Hay

Reynolds joked that if he were to be named Sexiest Man Alive now, his wife Blake Lively and their three children might be in trouble.

"If I got it now, I'm not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me," he said. "I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared PEOPLE magazine, going from town to town … sowing my wild oats like some nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing."

For more of Rudd's exclusive interview and photos, pick up this week's special double issue, Sexiest Man Alive, on newsstands Friday.