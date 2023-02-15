Reese Witherspoon, Christopher Meloni, More Stars React to Raquel Welch's Death: 'She Was Elegant'

Celebrities are remembering Raquel Welch, who died at age 82.

On Wednesday, the actress's longtime manager Steve Sauer confirmed to PEOPLE that she "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness."

Sauer added, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch."

Following the news of her death, many celebrities shared sweet memories with Welch, including Reese Witherspoon, who worked alongside her in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde.

"So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde," Witherspoon, 46, shared on Twitter alongside an image of Welch. "She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home."

Director Paul Feig said in his social media tribute that working with Welch was a "great pleasure" and expressed that "we've lost a true icon."

"This is so sad," he shared in a tweet. "I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood."

Singer-songwriter Tom Aspaul also spoke about Welch's performance on the late '90s teenage sitcom by sharing a clip from the show alongside a tweet that read: "I know she's famous for bigger/more notable things (inventing the bikini basically) but for me, Shake Your Whammy Fanny is forever burned on my brain."

Melrose Place alum Antonio Sabato Jr. complimented her "amazing beauty grace & talent" alongside a tweet featuring a clip of her appearing on The Dick Cavett Show.

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts added that Welch "lit up movie screens for years with her beauty and charisma" in her tweet, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Christopher Meloni also sharing similar feelings on Twitter. He simply wrote, "Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling."

Welch made her film debut in the mid 1960s, with breakout roles in 1966's Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. that same year.

The Ray & Diana Harryhausen Foundation, a foundation set up by the legendary animator who worked on One Million Years B.C., also honored Welch by sharing an image of her from the film.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actress Raquel Welch, who starred as Loana in Ray Harryhausen's 1966 classic 'One Million Years B.C'. An iconic role which spawned one of the most famous movie posters ever. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time," they wrote.

Following that role, Welch would star in dozens of films, including 1973's The Three Musketeers, which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical.

Laraine Newman worked with Welch during her hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live and revealed a sweet moment they shared.

The SNL alum said: "When Raquel Welch hosted SNL, I had a sketch with her in which I played Lina Wermuller. It was cut because she wanted to sing a song instead but a couple of years later she sent me a postcard from Italy with Wertmuller's autograph. RIP sweet lady."

Actor Bruno Amato also got personal with his tribute by sharing a photo of him and Welch on Twitter.

"This was 7 years ago," expressed the Abbott Elementary actor. "She was a guest on 'The Talk' and I was working on the show 'Baby Daddy.' Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe."

Melissa Rivers described Welch in her tweet alongside a picture of the actress and her mother, Joan Rivers, who died at 81 in 2014, by writing: "Gorgeous, bawdy, elegant and bright…Raquel Welch was all of these things. More than just a pretty face, she had glamour in her soul. RIP."