Celebrities React to Angela Lansbury's Death: 'She, My Darlings, Was Everything'

Angela Lansbury's children announced that she died at age 96 at her Los Angeles home Tuesday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 04:55 PM

Celebrities across the entertainment world are mourning actress Angela Lansbury, who died at age 96 on Tuesday.

"One of the most memorable moments in my life was being so very fortunate to be in the recording studio when Ms. Lansbury sang the title song 'Beauty and the Beast,'" actor Robby Benson, who voiced the Beast in the 1991 Disney classic Beauty and the Beast, told PEOPLE on Tuesday. "For me, the 2 minutes and 46 seconds was a lifetime of inspiration."

"The great Angela Lansbury - one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I've ever met has left us," Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter Tuesday amid news of Lansbury's death. "Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always."

Harvey Fierstein shared a black-and-white photo of himself with Lansbury and film composer Jerry Herman on Twitter in remembrance of Lansbury.

"Angela Lansbury - She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!" he wrote.

"Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed," actor George Takei wrote on Twitter. "A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Actress Angela Lansbury poses in the press room during The Olivier Awards 2011 at Theatre Royal on March 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Ian Gavan/Getty

"She was a glorious one," comedian and actor Mario Cantone wrote of Lansbury on Twitter alongside a photo of them posing together.

English actor Stuart Antony called Lansbury "a fine actress" in a statement he posted to Twitter.

"Saddened to hear Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away," Antony wrote. "A fine actress and was always very kind to me on the number of occasions we met. Another legend lost."

Portrait of actress Angela Lansbury, as she appears in the film 'The Red Danube', for MGM Studios, 1949. (Photo by MGM Studios/Getty Images)
MGM Studios/Getty

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared an anecdote on Twitter about sitting next to Lansbury "at an opening night."

"I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead," he wrote. "She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela."

Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall wrote "what an incredible life" in a comment on Variety's Instagram post announcing the news of Lansbury's death.

"RIP x What an incredible life. I had the great pleasure of meeting her once & was able to thank her for all those memorable characters and performances she gave," she wrote.

Author and playwright Paul Rudnick wrote on Twitter that Lansbury will be "missed, celebrated and adored" after her death.

"This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy," Rudnick wrote. "She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

On Tuesday, the actress' children announced in a statement that Lansbury died at her home in Los Angeles overnight. She died five days short of her 97th birthday.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the statement added. "She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

The actress, who was born Angela Brigid Lansbury in London, rose to prominence in her Oscar-nominated film debut as Nancy in 1944's Gaslight. By the end of her seven-decades-long career in Hollywood, Lansbury had accumulated over 100 screen acting credits, according to IMDB.

Lansbury was nominated at the Academy Awards three times for Best Supporting Actress (Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Grey (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962) according to the Oscars' website.

The actress received 17 lifetime nominations for Emmy awards, but never won, though she was named to the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 1996. In June, Lansbury was awarded her sixth Tony award for a lifetime of achievement in the theater at the 75th Tony Awards ceremony.

Related Articles
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
LOS ANGELES,CA - MARCH 29,1976: Actress Louise Fletcher poses backstage after winning the "Best Actress" award for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" during the 48th Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles,California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Louise Fletcher, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Oscar Winner, Dead at 88
Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury Receives Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CinSEEJNT11/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Official account of The Royal Family.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Share Personal Statement on 'Beloved Grannie' Queen Elizabeth
Claire Foy & Olivia Coleman as queen elizabeth on the crown
'The Crown' 's Claire Foy and Olivia Colman Reflect on Queen Elizabeth's 'Dignity and Grace'
Betty White, Bob Saget, Anne Heche
Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche Among 2022 Emmy Awards' Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Patti and Robert LuPone in New York City
Patti LuPone Remembers Late Brother Robert as a 'Dancer Unparalleled' in Tribute After His Death
prince harry, queen elizabeth
How Prince Harry's Tribute to Late Grandma Queen Elizabeth Paid Homage to Her Last Christmas Speech
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Actor Paul Sorvino and Mira Sorvino arrive at the Capitol File holiday issue party on November 27, 2007 at The Park at Fourteenth, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)
Mira Sorvino Shares Family Photos from Late Dad Paul Sorvino's 'Perfect Memorial': 'Tears and Joy'
Paul Sorvino, Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino Mourns Father Paul Nearly a Month After His Death: 'It Leaves You Unmoored'
queen elizabeth people cover
Inside the Life and Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 'She Will Be Missed by So Many'