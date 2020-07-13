Selma Blair, Mariah Carey, Josh Gad and more also shared kind words about the actress, who died on Sunday at age 57

Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, More Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston: 'She Will Be So Missed'

Hollywood is paying tribute to the late Kelly Preston.

On Sunday, the Jerry Maguire actress died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, a family representative told PEOPLE exclusively. Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta, 66, shared on Instagram. "... Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," he continued. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Reacting to the sad news, countless stars paid their respects on social media, fondly remembering Preston.

"Kelly Preston. Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think. Such a lovely person," tweeted Russell Crowe. "In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P"

"I’m in absolute shock," Josh Gad wrote on Twitter. "What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston"

Maria Shriver tweeted that she is "shocked," remembering Preston as "such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife."

"My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston," Shriver, 64, added.

Daniel Dae Kim reflected on starring with Preston in the 1999 film For Love of the Game, tweeting that he was "lucky" enough to work with her. "We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good," he wrote. "I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace 🙏🏼"

Spencer Breslin, 28, tweeted about Preston, who played his on-screen mom in 2003's The Cat in the Hat: "What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss."

In the comment section of Travolta's Instagram tribute, Mariah Carey wrote, "Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment. 💔" Jersey Shore's Nicole Polizzi added: "So incredibly sorry for your loss! Sending so much love to your beautiful family ❤️ 🙏🏽"

"I am holding you all in love," commented Selma Blair. "Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed. 🖤"

Preston, who was born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii, studied acting at the University of Southern California and launched her career in 1985 with her first major movie role in Mischief after several minor roles in television shows, including For Love and Honor.

In 2018, Preston told PEOPLE about her favorite romantic moments with husband Travolta. "I think it's when Johnny just whisks me away, and we'll jump on the airplane and go out to dinner, and I don't know where we're going. It's good to be married to a pilot!" she said at the time.