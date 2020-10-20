Kelly Clarkson, Dove Cameron & more stars have paid tribute to the iconic Sanderson sisters over the years

All the Celebs Who Have Dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus for Halloween

Hocus Pocus is one of those rare films that can be watched again and again — and it seems celebrities agree. The beloved Halloween classic has only become more popular over the years, and the Sanderson Sisters — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — are now spooky-season style icons.

The trio is at the center of the 1993 cult classic film, which sees them as zany witches who are accidentally resurrected on Halloween and promptly go on a mission to reverse the curse that banished them 300 years earlier by sucking the life out of a town's children. You know, the usual.

The Halloween classic — which Disney announced last year currently has a sequel in the works — has inspired several celebrities to deck themselves out in over-the-top blush and witchy wigs in homage to the iconic Sanderson sisters. Below, we’ve rounded up the ever-growing list of Hocus Pocus admirers running amok out there.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

The original Sanderson sisters can't even resist the looks they made famous. The beloved witches — er, actresses — reunited ahead of an Oct. 30 virtual event titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, which will benefit the New York Restoration Project and raise funds for their work in environmental and social justice. Midler founded the group in 1995.

“The candle was lit. For the best possible reason. In support of @nyrp, We laughed, made mischief and even sang a little song that might be familiar,” Parker captioned snaps of the group on Instagram.

Bette Midler, Again

Midler reprised her role as Winifred Sanderson back in 2016 too, getting into character for the NYRP’s annual Hulaween bash.

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson kicked off the Halloween 2019 episode of her eponymous talk show with a spell-binding rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You” for her famous Kellyoke segment. Dressed as Winifred, Clarkson was accompanied by two backup singers decked out as sisters Sarah and Mary.

HAIM

The “Want You Back” singers were making perfect TikTok content years before the app went viral. Sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim delighted fans in 2018 with their witchy Halloween costumes and lip-synced, choreographed video to “I Put a Spell on You," which Midler memorably performs in the film.

Dove Cameron, Jordin Sparks & Sofia Carson

To celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Disney stars Cameron and Carson joined former American Idol winner Sparks for a goosebump-inducing performance of — you guessed it — “I Put a Spell on You."