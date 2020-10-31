Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep and More Stars Cameo in Hocus Pocus Reunion Fundraiser

Stars took part in the In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover

The event, called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, benefitted Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project, raising funds for their work in environmental and social justice.

Midler announced the event in September as a replacement for her usual annual Hulaween fundraising gala due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was touted as "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."

Midler and her Hocus Pocus costars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, reprised their roles as the Sanderson sisters for the reunion, which also featured a slate of celebrity guests.

“The incredible Meryl Streep, playing her Academy Award-winning self, recounts a paranormal encounter with Winifred Sanderson while shooting ‘Into the Woods’ in our #NYRPHulaween Sanderson Sisters Mocumentary,” the restoration project tweeted during the event.

Carey was featured answering the door for Midler's Winifred Sanderson. “Well if it isn’t Winnie Sanderson, looking for a candy bar. I got news for you girl — Halloween’s nearly over, so scat!” Carey said.

“It’s my turn now, get out!” she adds, while her iconic holiday song "All I Want For Christmas" begins to play in the background.

John Stamos also took part in the event, sharing a photo on Instagram of him in a devil costume. “This is so cool!” he captioned the post.

Close took her costume a bit further, dressing up as her character in the 1996 live-action 101 Dalmatians. “Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in costume as Cruella De Vil, before explaining how she achieved the “homemade Cruella” look.

Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors and his husband Lance LePere, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg and Bella Hadid also made appearances, according to Variety.

Hall posted a video of a phone call he had with Midler, during which he shares that he’s an “honorary Sanderson sister.”

“I have done so many things that I thought were cool up until this point but my DMs and telephone and Facebook messages have never blown up more than when I announced that I was going to be a part of this, so thank you from the bottom of my heart from this Texas boy who has been growing up wanting to be as fabulous as Winifred Sanderson his whole life,” he told Midler. “To be a part of this is just tremendous and I hope I do you proud.”