Cecil B. DeMille Award Winners: Every Star Who's Ever Earned the Golden Globes' Big Honor
See the list of illustrious names, from the man himself to this year's honoree
Jane Fonda, 2021
The esteemed actress will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 ceremony on Feb. 28. "It was so unexpected," she said of finding out she'd receive the award. "And it's such a great honor. And it made me so happy that I burst into tears."
Tom Hanks, 2020
Tom Hanks won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2020, and gave a heartfelt speech thanking his family, his past directors and DeMille himself.
Jeff Bridges, 2019
When Jeff Bridges won the Cecil B DeMille Award in 2019, his wife, brother and sister were in the audience to cheer him on as he thanked past costars, his team and even his stand-in.
Oprah Winfrey, 2018
Oprah Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to receive the honor. Her passionate speech began with recollections of watching Sidney Poitier break barriers at awards shows, commentary on the Time's Up movement and the promise that "a new day is on the horizon."
Meryl Streep, 2017
Meryl Streep won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017 and used her time at the mic to take aim at then-President Donald Trump in a firey speech.
Denzel Washington, 2016
Denzel Washington won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2016, and brought his family on stage with him for his speech.
George Clooney, 2015
When George Clooney won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2015, he called out new wife Amal, sweetly saying, "I couldn’t be prouder to be your husband."
Woody Allen, 2014
Director Woody Allen won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2014.
Jodie Foster, 2013
Jodie Foster won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2013; before that, she'd been nominated for 10 Golden Globe Awards and won two.
Morgan Freeman, 2012
Actor Morgan Freeman won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2012, after earning five Golden Globe Award nominations and one win for 1990's Driving Miss Daisy.
Robert De Niro, 2011
Actor Robert De Niro won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011, after receiving eight prior nominations and one win (1981's Raging Bull).
Martin Scorsese, 2010
Director Martin Scorsese won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2010. Prior to that, he had eight Golden Globe nominations and two wins; he's since been nominated two more times and won once.
Steven Spielberg, 2009
A 22-time Golden Globe Award nominee and six-time winner, Steven Spielberg won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2009.
Warren Beatty, 2007
The Golden Globe Awards didn't happen in 2008 due to the Writer's Guild of America strike. But one year prior, Warren Beatty won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2007. His first Globes win came in 1962 for most promising newcomer - male.
Anthony Hopkins, 2006
Though he's been nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards, when Anthony Hopkins won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2006, it was his first Globes win.
Robin Williams, 2005
Robin Williams won the Cecil B. DeMille Awards in 2005. The actor had 10 Globes nominations and five wins, including a special award for his vocal work on Aladdin in 1993.
Michael Douglas, 2004
Since Michael Douglas won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2004, he's won two more Golden Globe Awards, in 2014 and 2019.
Gene Hackman, 2003
Before Gene Hackman won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2003, the actor had eight Globes nominations and three wins.
Harrison Ford, 2002
When Harrison Ford won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2002, he attempted to get away with a short speech, jokingly saying simply "thank you" before launching into a few more words of gratitude.
Al Pacino, 2001
When Al Pacino won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2002, he was already a two-time Golden Globe winner, and has since won two more Globes.
Barbra Streisand, 2000
Barbra Streisand won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2000.
Jack Nicholson, 1999
Jack Nicholson won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1999.
Shirley McLaine, 1998
Shirley MacLaine won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1998.
Dustin Hoffman, 1997
Dustin Hoffman won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1997.
Sean Connery, 1996
Sean Connery won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1996.
Sophia Loren, 1995
Sophia Loren won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1995.
Robert Redford, 1994
Robert Redford won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1994.
Lauren Bacall, 1993
Lauren Bacall won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1993.
Robert Mitchum, 1992
Actor and director Robert Mitchum won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1992.
Jack Lemmon, 1991
Jack Lemmon won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1991.
Audrey Hepburn, 1990
Audrey Hepburn won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990, just three years before her death.
Doris Day, 1989
Doris Day won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1989.
Clint Eastwood, 1988
Clint Eastwood won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1988.
Anthony Quinn, 1987
Actor Anthony Quinn won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1987.