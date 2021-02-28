Cecil B. DeMille Award Winners: Every Star Who's Ever Earned the Golden Globes' Big Honor

See the list of illustrious names, from the man himself to this year's honoree

By Kate Hogan
February 28, 2021 05:30 PM

Jane Fonda, 2021

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

The esteemed actress will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 ceremony on Feb. 28. "It was so unexpected," she said of finding out she'd receive the award. "And it's such a great honor. And it made me so happy that I burst into tears."

Tom Hanks, 2020

Credit: NBC

Tom Hanks won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2020, and gave a heartfelt speech thanking his family, his past directors and DeMille himself. 

Jeff Bridges, 2019

Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

When Jeff Bridges won the Cecil B DeMille Award in 2019, his wife, brother and sister were in the audience to cheer him on as he thanked past costars, his team and even his stand-in.

Oprah Winfrey, 2018

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty

Oprah Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to receive the honor. Her passionate speech began with recollections of watching Sidney Poitier break barriers at awards shows, commentary on the Time's Up movement and the promise that "a new day is on the horizon."

Meryl Streep, 2017

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK

Meryl Streep won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017 and used her time at the mic to take aim at then-President Donald Trump in a firey speech.

Denzel Washington, 2016

Credit: Getty

Denzel Washington won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2016, and brought his family on stage with him for his speech.

George Clooney, 2015

Credit: Getty

When George Clooney won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2015, he called out new wife Amal, sweetly saying, "I couldn’t be prouder to be your husband."

Woody Allen, 2014

Director Woody Allen won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2014.

Jodie Foster, 2013

Credit: jimmy kimmel live/ youtube

Jodie Foster won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2013; before that, she'd been nominated for 10 Golden Globe Awards and won two.

Morgan Freeman, 2012

Credit: Morgan Freeman arrives to the premiere of the film "Going In Style" March 30, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Actor Morgan Freeman won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2012, after earning five Golden Globe Award nominations and one win for 1990's Driving Miss Daisy.

Robert De Niro, 2011

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Actor Robert De Niro won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011, after receiving eight prior nominations and one win (1981's Raging Bull).

Martin Scorsese, 2010

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Director Martin Scorsese won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2010. Prior to that, he had eight Golden Globe nominations and two wins; he's since been nominated two more times and won once.

Steven Spielberg, 2009

A 22-time Golden Globe Award nominee and six-time winner, Steven Spielberg won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2009.

Warren Beatty, 2007

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

The Golden Globe Awards didn't happen in 2008 due to the Writer's Guild of America strike. But one year prior, Warren Beatty won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2007. His first Globes win came in 1962 for most promising newcomer - male. 

Anthony Hopkins, 2006

Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty

Though he's been nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards, when Anthony Hopkins won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2006, it was his first Globes win.

Robin Williams, 2005

Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

Robin Williams won the Cecil B. DeMille Awards in 2005. The actor had 10 Globes nominations and five wins, including a special award for his vocal work on Aladdin in 1993. 

Michael Douglas, 2004

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Since Michael Douglas won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2004, he's won two more Golden Globe Awards, in 2014 and 2019.

Gene Hackman, 2003

Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Before Gene Hackman won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2003, the actor had eight Globes nominations and three wins. 

Harrison Ford, 2002

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

When Harrison Ford won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2002, he attempted to get away with a short speech, jokingly saying simply "thank you" before launching into a few more words of gratitude.

Al Pacino, 2001

Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty

When Al Pacino won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2002, he was already a two-time Golden Globe winner, and has since won two more Globes.

Barbra Streisand, 2000

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Barbra Streisand won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2000.

Jack Nicholson, 1999

Jack Nicholson won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1999.

Shirley McLaine, 1998

Shirley MacLaine won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1998.

Dustin Hoffman, 1997

Dustin Hoffman won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1997.

Sean Connery, 1996

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

Sean Connery won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1996.

Sophia Loren, 1995

Sophia Loren won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1995.

Robert Redford, 1994

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Robert Redford won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1994.

Lauren Bacall, 1993

Credit: Margaret Norton/NBC/Getty

Lauren Bacall won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1993.

Robert Mitchum, 1992

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Actor and director Robert Mitchum won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1992.

Jack Lemmon, 1991

Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jack Lemmon won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1991.

Audrey Hepburn, 1990

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

Audrey Hepburn won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990, just three years before her death.

Doris Day, 1989

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Doris Day won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1989.

Clint Eastwood, 1988

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

Clint Eastwood won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1988.

Anthony Quinn, 1987

Actor Anthony Quinn won the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1987.

