Caylee Cowan Says Being in Love with Casey Affleck Makes Life 'Beautiful'

Caylee Cowan can't help but gush about being in love with boyfriend Casey Affleck.

"It's the best thing," she tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Affleck at the premiere of Spinning Gold in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Cowan, 25, shares that the romance has had a wider impact in her life. "Being in love is just — makes your whole world just colored and beautiful," she says, adding that it's made her "fall in love with the little things again."

She raves about her boyfriend, who she's been on set with in Boston while he's filming The Instigators alongside Matt Damon, calling him "everything."

"He was in a fireman's outfit, and I was just like, 'Uh oh,' " Cowan recalls of a scene in the forthcoming film. "If this man was a fireman, if this man was homeless, if this man had any other career, I'd [still] be like, 'Mm, that's the one.' "

Affleck and Cowan went public in November 2021, with Affleck, 47, making their relationship Instagram official and calling her "my love" who "always shows up when it counts."

Since going public, the two have been open about their love for each other.

In January 2021, Cowan — who stars in Spinning Gold as Farrah Lee in the biopic about Casablanca Records co-founder Neil Bogart — described Affleck as "the other half of my heart" in a post celebrating the one-year anniversary of their meeting.

"You make me feel safe in this world. The shelter of your embrace gets me through the toughest days. In Vietnam, it is said that a nickname for one's life partner is 'my home' and that is what you've become for me. A home. Caleb Casey Affleck, I love you!"

The Manchester by the Sea actor similarly gushed about his girlfriend as they marked a year of knowing each other at a bakery in Budapest. "A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn't too late," he wrote on Instagram.

"My girl, you make me a better man every day. You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk with me and make me laugh," Affleck continued. "While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long."