Caylee Cowan Says Being in Love with Casey Affleck Makes Life 'Beautiful'

The Spinning Gold actress opens up about boyfriend Casey Affleck to PEOPLE at the film's premiere

By
and
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 10:48 AM
Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Caylee Cowan can't help but gush about being in love with boyfriend Casey Affleck.

"It's the best thing," she tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Affleck at the premiere of Spinning Gold in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Cowan, 25, shares that the romance has had a wider impact in her life. "Being in love is just — makes your whole world just colored and beautiful," she says, adding that it's made her "fall in love with the little things again."

She raves about her boyfriend, who she's been on set with in Boston while he's filming The Instigators alongside Matt Damon, calling him "everything."

"He was in a fireman's outfit, and I was just like, 'Uh oh,' " Cowan recalls of a scene in the forthcoming film. "If this man was a fireman, if this man was homeless, if this man had any other career, I'd [still] be like, 'Mm, that's the one.' "

Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Affleck and Cowan went public in November 2021, with Affleck, 47, making their relationship Instagram official and calling her "my love" who "always shows up when it counts."

Since going public, the two have been open about their love for each other.

In January 2021, Cowan — who stars in Spinning Gold as Farrah Lee in the biopic about Casablanca Records co-founder Neil Bogart — described Affleck as "the other half of my heart" in a post celebrating the one-year anniversary of their meeting.

"You make me feel safe in this world. The shelter of your embrace gets me through the toughest days. In Vietnam, it is said that a nickname for one's life partner is 'my home' and that is what you've become for me. A home. Caleb Casey Affleck, I love you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Manchester by the Sea actor similarly gushed about his girlfriend as they marked a year of knowing each other at a bakery in Budapest. "A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn't too late," he wrote on Instagram.

"My girl, you make me a better man every day. You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk with me and make me laugh," Affleck continued. "While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long."

Related Articles
Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Casey Affleck Shares Videos of Flowers Blossoming to Celebrate Girlfriend Caylee Cowan's Birthday
Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Moving On premiere
Malcolm McDowell Says He Has a 'Fantastic' Relationship with Ex Mary Steenburgen and Her Husband Ted Danson
Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Who Is Jana Kramer's Boyfriend? All About Allan Russell
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Yellowstone, Ben Affleck and J Lo
Ben Affleck Jokes He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That Jennifer Lopez 'Really Likes' 'Yellowstone'
Lindsey Vonn and Actor, Diego Osorio attend a game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers on January 19, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE
Who Is Lindsey Vonn's Boyfriend? All About Diego Osorio
casey afflect, Caylee Cowan
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Have Date Night at Los Angeles Gala
Paul Boukadakis, Ana de Armas
Who Is Ana de Armas' Boyfriend? All About Paul Boukadakis
*EXCLUSIVE* - Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan stop by Dunkin Donuts to pick up coffee and some donuts
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari
Who Is Bebe Rexha's Boyfriend? All About Keyan Safyari
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship: A Look Back
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's Relationship Timeline
https://twitter.com/DylanLyonsNews/status/1589809833540476929?s=20 hed: Fiancée of Reporter Who Was Fatally Shot While Covering a Homicide Speaks Out: 'Will Never be the Same'
Fiancée of Reporter Who Was Fatally Shot While Covering Homicide Speaks Out After His Death