Catt Sadler Says Jennifer Lawrence Was One of Her Biggest Supporters After She Left E! News

Catt Sadler has a strong circle of girlfriends who support her during hard times — and one of them is Jennifer Lawrence.

The former TV host, 44, made the decision to quit E! News in December 2017 when she found out that her male co-host Jason Kennedy was making, according to her, “double” her salary, and had been “for several years.”

Admitting that the gig had been her “dream job” and there was “a lot on the line,” she voiced her fears to The Talk panel: “Would I be blacklisted? Would I ever work again?”

Sitting down with PEOPLE at the launch of her new Naked podcast (launching Thursday) at the Shiseido Sun Beach House on Sunday, Sadler admitted that although at the time it seemed “a really unfortunate, disturbing, scary reality,” she was able to lean on her Oscar-winning friend.

“When I made my decision to leave E!, I looked to a lot of the forces in my life, females that had done really brave things, and who stood up for what they believed in. She was absolutely one of those people to me, that doesn’t just talk the talk, but walks the walk,” says Sadler. “I did consult her before I made my decision and she was so supportive, fearless and encouraging. It’s friendships like that, females like that, that we all need in our circle!”

Today, Sadler is feeling better than ever: 18 months after leaving E! she told Page Six that she was on course to earn what she should have been getting paid all along.

Alongside freelance work and hosting, she owns and operates a production company, and has just launched her own podcast: Naked with Catt Sadler.

In the podcast, Sadler invites women who inspire her into her bedroom, and as she interviews them, they have to take something off (whether it be an item of clothing or their lipstick).

Lawrence recently paid her podcast a visit for an upcoming episode, and her appearance is certainly fitting.

Describing her friend as “bold” and “unapologetic,” Sadler says her pal “embodies everything that this podcast is about, which is letting it all hang out and not being overly precious about what you say. It’s about really going there about the deep things and the fun things, and not censoring yourself.”

“Jennifer is very comfortable in her skin, we’ve become friends, and I’ve been to her house once when literally she just wore a robe the entire time I was there. So, she is a bit of an exhibitionist I guess!”