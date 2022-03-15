Catt Sadler and Phoebe Robinson to Co-Host 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Livestream

Oscars glamor is back!

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair announced that TV personality Catt Sadler and comedian Phoebe Robinson will be co-hosting the Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Live exclusive red carpet livestream from the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The live show, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum, will stream via Vanity Fair's Twitter page and on VanityFair.com, immediately after the 94th annual Academy Awards, which are occurring Sunday, March 27, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's Vanity Fair Oscar party will be held at an open-air space that connect the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Beverly Hills City Hall.

According to Vanity Fair, the livestream will "offer unparalleled access to one of the most highly sought-after events of the year, with Sadler and Robinson sharing takeaways from the 2022 Academy Awards show, and interviewing A-list guests upon arrival."

Photographer Mark Seliger will return to capture Oscar winners and notable guests in a custom-built portrait studio inside the after party, with the full gallery published on Vanity Fair's Instagram.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last week, Will Packer, who is producing this year's Oscars ceremony, explained how he and his team are working to revitalize the awards show for viewers at home.

"You need something other than just a chance to see stars. We have to make a show that is entertaining and appeals to a broad swath of the viewing public," he said. "My approach is to bring everybody together around the idea of a love for cinema. And so one of the things you'll see is that not everyone involved with the show may be a movie person."